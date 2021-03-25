Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Benefit from the Development of New Biopharmaceuticals, Cross Promotion amongst Companies to Further Drive up Demand in the Market, TMR

- A key factor likely to influence the integrity of companies working together in the global short bowel syndrome market is cross promotion

ALBANY, N.Y., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global short bowel syndrome market is expected to expand due to the trend of introducing better biopharmaceuticals. For example, Huons, a pharmaceutical product manufacturer, has teamed up with Genexine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, to produce new biopharmaceuticals. Firms in the global short bowel syndrome market are working on improving their effectiveness in order to develop new options for treatment for GLP-2 drugs and growth hormone. Because short bowel syndrome is a rare disease, FDA grants are allowing companies to develop orphan drugs.

Another factor that is likely to boost the reputation of businesses working together in the global short bowel syndrome market is cross promotion. The growing demand for biobetter drugs and therapeutic drugs for uncommon illnesses is another key factor likely to influence market growth in the years to come. To support the biopharmaceutical sector, companies are expanding their research efforts in immunotherapeutic drugs.

The global short bowel syndrome market was worth around US$ 564 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to rise at 27% CAGR over the forecast timeframe, from 2019 to 2027. The market is being driven by a rise in acceptance and understanding of the treatments for short bowel syndrome.

Increased Research and Development Activities to Improve GLP-2 Drugs

GLP-2 drugs have been improved as a result of ongoing research and development. Drug discovery efforts for the diagnosis and treatment of short bowel syndrome are growing amongst firms in the short bowel syndrome market. For example, in March 2019, Theracon AG, a global biotechnology company, declared that interim findings from its continuing phase II clinical study pertaining to apraglutide, a next-generation GLP-2 drug for the purpose of treatment of short bowel syndrome, would be released. GLP-2 drugs are becoming more widely used as a result of their benefits in minimising the burden of malnutrition and dehydration in patients and it opens up new possibilities. Another factor likely to drive the global short bowel syndrome market over the forecast period is enhanced patient satisfaction.