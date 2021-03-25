 

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF ANNUAL REPORT, BOARD OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND AUDITOR

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 25 March 2021

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: ANNUAL REPORT, BOARD OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND AUDITOR

The Annual Report of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF, dated 31 December 2020, has been published. The report, which is in Finnish, forms part (pages 24 to 27) of the attached common Annual Report for all the funds managed by Seligson & Co Fund Management Company. The report includes the Auditor's Report, and it is also available at www.seligson.fi/sco/suomi/esitteet/.

The following members were elected to the board of Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 March 2021: Samu Anttila, Jarkko Niemi and Mikko Vasko. KPMG Plc was chosen as the auditor and CPA Marcus Tötterman as the deputy auditor.

Further information:

Mari Rautanen
email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8224

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
Ari Kaaro
Managing Director
email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8217

Attachment


Disclaimer

