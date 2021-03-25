Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 25 March 2021

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: ANNUAL REPORT, BOARD OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND AUDITOR

The Annual Report of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF, dated 31 December 2020, has been published. The report, which is in Finnish, forms part (pages 24 to 27) of the attached common Annual Report for all the funds managed by Seligson & Co Fund Management Company. The report includes the Auditor's Report, and it is also available at www.seligson.fi/sco/suomi/esitteet/.