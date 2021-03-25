 

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORGANIZATION MEETING OF ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 15:30  |  19   |   |   

ROBIT PLC          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE          25 MARCH 2021 AT 4.30 P.M.

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORGANIZATION MEETING OF ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

The Board of Directors appointed at Robit Plc’s Annual General Meeting held on 25 March 2021 has elected from among its members a Chairman of the Board, a Vice Chairman of the Board, as well as members to serve on Robit Plc’s People Committee, Working Committee and Audit Committee at its organization meeting.

The Board of Directors elected Harri Sjöholm as a Chairman of the Board and Mammu Kaario as a Vice Chairman of the Board. Jari Gadd, attorney of Borenius Attorneys Ltd, was elected as a Secretary of Robit Plc’s Board of Directors.

Mikko Kuitunen (Chairman), Mammu Kaario and Anne Leskelä were elected as members of the People Committee.

Kalle Reponen (Chairman), Kim Gran and Harri Sjöholm were elected as members of the Working Committee.

Anne Leskelä (Chairman), Mammu Kaario and Harri Sjöholm were elected as members of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors holds that all members of the Board of Directors, except for Harri Sjöholm, are independent of the company and its key shareholders.

ROBIT PLC
Board of Directors

Further information:
Harri Sjöholm, Chairman
+358 400 622 092
harri.sjoholm@robitgroup.com   

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in underground and surface mining, construction, geotechnical and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and application groups: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has own sales and service points in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in over 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com.   


