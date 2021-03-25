 

Verizon Communications to report earnings April 21, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 15:30  |  16   |   |   

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report first quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, April 21.

The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon’s earnings news release and financial tables, will be available at 7:30 a.m. on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications to report earnings April 21, 2021 BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report first quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, April 21. The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Director/PDMR Shareholding
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Verizon Look Forward study reveals lifestyle changes driven by COVID-19
12:00 Uhr
Verizon Frontline enables small businesses to serve meals to DC first responders
24.03.21
Vom Besten lernen: So investiert Warren Buffett: Aktuelles Portfolio und allgemeine Anlagegrundsätze
23.03.21
Verizon Media to Caption all New Videos, Donate $5M to Advance Accessibility
23.03.21
Verizon Cloud Unlimited: the one stop shop for your data backup needs
20.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 11/21
17.03.21
Verizon Response: Severe weather in the South
17.03.21
Was kaufen Großinvestoren?: Buffett baut um - Verizon und Chevron rein, Apple und Pfizer reduziert: Wie Profis ihr Depot absichern(7) 
11.03.21
On heels of C-Band results, Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to 10 more cities
09.03.21
Heimlich kauft Warren Buffett für 8.619.594.000 US-Dollar diese Aktie

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
54
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN
12.01.21
1
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im