It is recalled that based on the exceptional context, linked to Covid-19, this Meeting will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders nor entitled persons to attend.

SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE (Paris:FLY) shareholders are informed that the preparatory documentation for the Annual General Meeting Thursday April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. is available on Company's website: www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com/en/publications/general-meeting

In accordance with French Commercial Code article R.225-88 provisions, any shareholder in possession of registered shares may ask to receive a copy of the documents and information covered by French Commercial Code articles R.225-81 and R.225-83.

Holders of bearer shares may also request these documents from their authorised financial intermediary.

Shareholders can also consult these documents at the SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE headquarters (42 rue Washington, 75008 PARIS).

Notice of the meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (Legal Notices Mandatory Bulletin or BALO) 10 March 2021 (Bulletin n° 30 – publication n° 2100383).

This notice especially contains agenda and draft resolutions. This notice can also be viewed on Company website: www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com/en/publications/general-meeting

The terms of participation and voting in this Meeting have been changed accordingly to the Meeting closed-door holding. The new terms are also available on the company's website: www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com/en/publications/general-meeting

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.5 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005652/en/