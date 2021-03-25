

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.03.2021 / 16:04

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

E.ON SE

b) LEI

Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ENAG999

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.1960 EUR 149894.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.1960 EUR 149894.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

