 

HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role in Cancer with Two New Peer-reviewed Articles

25.03.2021

25.03.2021 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role in Cancer with Two New Peer-reviewed Articles

Peer-reviewed articles have been published in Cancer Control and PLOS ONE

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 25. - HYD LLC has done pioneering work in the field of research on deuterium depletion and of developments based on that, its innovative activity laid the fundaments of a novel pharma and food industry. Hungarian molecular biologist, Gábor Somlyai PhD, in the early '90s foremost started to investigate the physiological importance of naturally occurring deuterium, and published the anticancer effects of deuterium depletion in FEBS Letters. Three decades of basic research confirmed the importance of deuterium in living organisms, revealing that the cellular and molecular events are influenced, organized and harmonized on submolecular level by the changing Deuterium/Hydrogen ratio in the cells.

Latest scientific results in this field have been published in Cancer Control and PLOS One widening our knowledge about the regulatory role of deuterium in cell metabolism, tumor growth and mutagenesis. In the article, appeared in Cancer Control, Gábor Somlyai PhD and his co-authors evaluated the effect of deuterium-depleted water (DDW) on pancreatic cancer in in vitro tests and in retrospective clinical study. In the in vitro tests, the effect of DDW was studied alone and in combination with the cytostatic Cisplatin on a Gemzar-resistant MIA PaCa-2 pancreas tumor cell line. The study proved that DDW enhanced the efficacy of Cisplatin in tissue culture which support the concept of the integration of DDW to conventional therapies. Complementary application of DDW in combination with chemotherapy would increase the survival and/or allowing reducing the dose and achieving lower toxicity. According to the published data consumption of DDW in pancreatic cancer patients combining with conventional therapy increased median survival time up to 19.6 months while control group, receiving only conventional therapy showed 6.36 months' survival in a retrospective study.

