 

Protect yourself against garden pests - spring is on the way!

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 16:14  |  53   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 25.03.2021 / 16:14
| FrançaisEspañol | Italiano | NederlandsSuomalainenČeskyTürkçeελληνικά | DanskSlovenščina |

St. Gallen, 25 March 2021. Spring is just around the corner and nature is waking up after a winter of hibernation. For gardeners, this is the time to plan, prepare and sow the first flowers, vegetables and herbs. You must also plan to protect yourself against pests such as snails and unwanted visitors like: cats, dogs or deer so that all your plants can develop freely. Many gardening enthusiasts believe that the use of poisons or chemicals is out of the question. These are harmful to flora and fauna and make food crops unfit for consumption. For those gardeners who are looking for a method of pest control that is kind to the environment and to animals, a high-quality alternative is now being provided by the Swiss innovator SWISSINNO.

Using deadly poisons to combat snails

When combating snails in your garden, it is natural to first think of slug pellets, as this poison is effective and widely used. But often it is only professional gardeners who know how dangerous the chemicals in slug pellets really are. Mostly these pellets use the highly toxic chemicals methiocarb or metaldehyde. Both can cause serious damage to animal and human health, especially that of children, and can be fatal even in small doses.

These poisons are applied by simply being scattered in the garden. This creates two major problems. Firstly, slug pellets can simply be washed away by rain or by watering the garden and thus they completely fail to have an effect, and secondly, sends the toxins seep into the soil. As a result, food crops that draw water from the contaminated soil can become unfit for consumption. In addition, these chemicals kill non-selectively, not distinguishing between pests, farm animals or pets. Pets, such as cats or dogs, can easily be poisoned if the animals lick their paws clean after contact with the toxins contained in slug pellets.

Defend your plants against snails with a snail fence and a non-toxic snail trap

Slug pellets are a health hazard and a contaminant for the environment, which can be avoided without any problems. Instead of haphazardly scattering poison, it is better to use a targeted and well-thought-out method of defending your plants against snails. This can be implemented very easily with the help of a snail fence and non-toxic snail traps. The snail fence can be put up in early spring, when laying out or freshening up your flower beds, in order to achieve maximum efficiency. The SWISSINNO fence, which snails cannot get past, offers a permanent solution for gardens, flower beds, terraces and other areas. Its adjustable structure can be extended endlessly and can be installed without tools. Its user-friendly technology means that the individual fence elements are easy to join together. In this way, the snail fence provides economical and environmentally friendly 24-hour protection.
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Protect yourself against garden pests - spring is on the way! DGAP-Media / 25.03.2021 / 16:14 | Français | Español | Italiano | Nederlands | Suomalainen | Česky | Türkçe | ελληνικά | Dansk | Slovenščina |St. Gallen, 25 March 2021. Spring is just around the corner and nature is waking up after a winter of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
DGAP-News: TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions erzielt 2020 Umsatzwachstum um 26 % auf EUR 61,8 Mio. und deutliche Verbesserung des ...
Hörmann Vehicle Engineering GmbH: Europas erste Wasserstoff-Bahn
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
DGAP-News: ZEAL veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020, bestätigt Dividendenpolitik und gibt Ausblick für ...
EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE enters into a strategic agreement with Microsoft for application services and SAP on ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein