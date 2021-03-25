Protect yourself against garden pests - spring is on the way!
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 25.03.2021, 16:14 | 53 | 0 |
|
| Français | Español | Italiano | Nederlands | Suomalainen | Česky | Türkçe | ελληνικά | Dansk | Slovenščina |
St. Gallen, 25 March 2021. Spring is just around the corner and nature is waking up after a winter of hibernation. For gardeners, this is the time to plan, prepare and sow the first flowers, vegetables and herbs. You must also plan to protect yourself against pests such as snails and unwanted visitors like: cats, dogs or deer so that all your plants can develop freely. Many gardening enthusiasts believe that the use of poisons or chemicals is out of the question. These are harmful to flora and fauna and make food crops unfit for consumption. For those gardeners who are looking for a method of pest control that is kind to the environment and to animals, a high-quality alternative is now being provided by the Swiss innovator SWISSINNO.
Using deadly poisons to combat snails
When combating snails in your garden, it is natural to first think of slug pellets, as this poison is effective and widely used. But often it is only professional gardeners who know how dangerous the chemicals in slug pellets really are. Mostly these pellets use the highly toxic chemicals methiocarb or metaldehyde. Both can cause serious damage to animal and human health, especially that of children, and can be fatal even in small doses.
These poisons are applied by simply being scattered in the garden. This creates two major problems. Firstly, slug pellets can simply be washed away by rain or by watering the garden and thus they completely fail to have an effect, and secondly, sends the toxins seep into the soil. As a result, food crops that draw water from the contaminated soil can become unfit for consumption. In addition, these chemicals kill non-selectively, not distinguishing between pests, farm animals or pets. Pets, such as cats or dogs, can easily be poisoned if the animals lick their paws clean after contact with the toxins contained in slug pellets.
Defend your plants against snails with a snail fence and a non-toxic snail trap
Slug pellets are a health hazard and a contaminant for the environment, which can be avoided without any problems. Instead of haphazardly scattering poison, it is better to use a targeted and well-thought-out method of defending your plants against snails. This can be implemented very easily with the help of a snail fence and non-toxic snail traps. The snail fence can be put up in early spring, when laying out or freshening up your flower beds, in order to achieve maximum efficiency. The SWISSINNO fence, which snails cannot get past, offers a permanent solution for gardens, flower beds, terraces and other areas. Its adjustable structure can be extended endlessly and can be installed without tools. Its user-friendly technology means that the individual fence elements are easy to join together. In this way, the snail fence provides economical and environmentally friendly 24-hour protection.
St. Gallen, 25 March 2021. Spring is just around the corner and nature is waking up after a winter of hibernation. For gardeners, this is the time to plan, prepare and sow the first flowers, vegetables and herbs. You must also plan to protect yourself against pests such as snails and unwanted visitors like: cats, dogs or deer so that all your plants can develop freely. Many gardening enthusiasts believe that the use of poisons or chemicals is out of the question. These are harmful to flora and fauna and make food crops unfit for consumption. For those gardeners who are looking for a method of pest control that is kind to the environment and to animals, a high-quality alternative is now being provided by the Swiss innovator SWISSINNO.
Using deadly poisons to combat snails
When combating snails in your garden, it is natural to first think of slug pellets, as this poison is effective and widely used. But often it is only professional gardeners who know how dangerous the chemicals in slug pellets really are. Mostly these pellets use the highly toxic chemicals methiocarb or metaldehyde. Both can cause serious damage to animal and human health, especially that of children, and can be fatal even in small doses.
These poisons are applied by simply being scattered in the garden. This creates two major problems. Firstly, slug pellets can simply be washed away by rain or by watering the garden and thus they completely fail to have an effect, and secondly, sends the toxins seep into the soil. As a result, food crops that draw water from the contaminated soil can become unfit for consumption. In addition, these chemicals kill non-selectively, not distinguishing between pests, farm animals or pets. Pets, such as cats or dogs, can easily be poisoned if the animals lick their paws clean after contact with the toxins contained in slug pellets.
Defend your plants against snails with a snail fence and a non-toxic snail trap
Slug pellets are a health hazard and a contaminant for the environment, which can be avoided without any problems. Instead of haphazardly scattering poison, it is better to use a targeted and well-thought-out method of defending your plants against snails. This can be implemented very easily with the help of a snail fence and non-toxic snail traps. The snail fence can be put up in early spring, when laying out or freshening up your flower beds, in order to achieve maximum efficiency. The SWISSINNO fence, which snails cannot get past, offers a permanent solution for gardens, flower beds, terraces and other areas. Its adjustable structure can be extended endlessly and can be installed without tools. Its user-friendly technology means that the individual fence elements are easy to join together. In this way, the snail fence provides economical and environmentally friendly 24-hour protection.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0