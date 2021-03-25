Tommy Hilfiger Appoints Alegra O’Hare as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to announce the appointment of Alegra O’Hare as Chief Marketing Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global effective April 12, 2021. Within the role, O’Hare will develop and execute innovative global marketing strategies to reach and engage existing and upcoming generations of TOMMY HILFIGER consumers.

Alegra O’Hare, Chief Marketing Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global (Photo: Business Wire)

“Alegra’s appointment is a crucial next step in this new era for TOMMY HILFIGER,” said Avery Baker, President and Chief Brand Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global. “She will be a driving force in bringing our new brand vision to life through world-class creative, digital and omnichannel marketing strategies. Her deep connection to culture and proven experience in growing both relevance and business with global consumers will be a great asset. I am very excited to have Alegra join our team to play a leading role in building the next generation of Tommy fans.”

“TOMMY HILFIGER has always been a brand that’s ahead of the curve, and I’m excited to embark on this new journey with the team amid a drastically changed consumer landscape,” said O’Hare. “Together, we will meet these new realities head on, with a focus on creating engaging and surprising brand experiences for all consumers, further evolving our position as world class marketers by pushing cultural and creative boundaries.”

O’Hare brings over 25 years’ marketing experience, working with global consumer brands including adidas, Bang & Olufsen, Champion, Lee and Wrangler. Most recently, she held the role of Chief Marketing Officer at GAP, where she led the global marketing team to inspire consumers across all brand touchpoints, including communications, retail, digital, social media and PR, through digital-first marketing and an omnichannel retail approach. Prior to this, O’Hare led marketing for the adidas Originals brand where she was responsible for all brand campaigns, collaborations with partners such as Pharrell Williams, Alexander Wang and Childish Gambino, and all marcomms activations globally.