Keysight Solutions Deployed by MediaTek to Validate First 5G Modem with mmWave Spectrum Capabilities

Many 5G new radio (NR) deployments in urban environments will leverage greater bandwidth at higher frequencies to effectively address broadband connectivity and connection density requirements. MediaTek used Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to validate signaling, non-signaling and radio frequency (RF) performance, as well as verify compliance to 3GPP standards, and requirements set by global mobile operators.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MediaTek has used Keysight’s integrated 5G test solutions to validate the company’s new M80 5G modem, which combines mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G technologies into a single chip to support ultra-fast data speeds.

“We are pleased to help MediaTek accelerate global 5G new radio deployments in FR2,” said Mark Wallace, senior vice president of Keysight global sales. “Keysight’s integrated 5G mmWave test portfolio validates signaling and non-signaling performance across the workflow accelerating market introduction of 5G devices based on MediaTek’s new 5G modem.”

MediaTek selected Keysight’s 5G test solutions with the company’s electronic design automation (EDA) software for simulating integrated circuit designs, and compact antenna test range (CATR) chamber for over-the-air (OTA) testing in FR2 spectrum. Keysight’s 5G network emulations solutions leverage the company’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, used by major chipset and device makers from early 5G protocol R&D testing, functional, performance and conformance validation to carrier acceptance.

“Working with Keysight has enabled MediaTek to develop cutting-edge technology designed for a diverse range of products,” said JS Pan, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnership at MediaTek. “MediaTek’s M80 modem supports 3GPP release 16 (Rel-16), NR-NR dual connectivity (NR-DC), and power saving enhancements, delivering high data throughput and low power consumption.”

Keysight’s 5G test solutions use common hardware and software platforms to eliminate siloed data sets and share design insights gained across each stage of the product development lifecycle. This holistic approach to testing allows MediaTek to streamline its 5G modem performance verification process across the workflow.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005591/en/