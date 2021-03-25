 

Lincoln Financial Group to Report First Quarter Earnings

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that it will report its first quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Earnings materials, including the first quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Statistical Supplement, will be available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at www.lfg.com/investor after market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Conference Call Information

The conference call will be broadcast live through our website at www.lfg.com/webcast. Please log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary streaming media software. To participate via phone, dial: (866) 394-4575 (U.S./Canada) or (678) 509-7536 (International). Ask for the Lincoln National Conference Call.

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available by 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2021 at www.lfg.com/webcast. Audio replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2021 through 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2021. To access the re-broadcast, dial: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International). Enter conference code: 6288902.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $303 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Wertpapier


