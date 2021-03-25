 

BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios Turn Up the Heat With New Sexy Drama “All The Queen’s Men” Set Inside the Thrilling World of Male Exotic Dancing in Atlanta

Today, the preeminent streamer of Black content, BET+, and Tyler Perry Studios reveal the cast of its new scripted series, “All The Queen’s Men,” and give a first-look preview. This Summer, BET+ will open the doors to Club Eden, the fictional home to the hottest and most sensual male exotic dancers in the country! Based on the popular book Ladies Night, created by Christian Keyes, whom also serves as a writer for the series, the one-hour drama centers around the life of “Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille,” played by Eva Marcille. Madam is a fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful. But Madam, a self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that more money and more power means more problems. Will Madam retain reign as she navigates this dangerous and sexy society? Will the sensuous world of exotic dancing cost Madam her queendom and potentially her life? Find out when all 10 episodes of “All The Queen’s Men” drop this Summer exclusively on BET+.

BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios turn up the heat with new sexy drama "All The Queen's Men"  set inside the thrilling world of male exotic dancing in Atlanta starring Eva Marcille

Watch, download and share a sneak peek teaser here: https://ql.mediasilo.com/ql/605a621ce4b051acb4f76970 or post the BET+ Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CM1_7UlnYS9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Created by Keyes, “All The Queen’s Men” is one of the first shows from Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted development arm, Pitch Black Development LLC, Headed by the studio’s President of Production & Development, Michelle Sneed. The series receives an unprecedented episode order increase by BET+ from eight half-hour episodes to ten one-hour episodes with additional filming set to begin later this month at Tyler Perry Studios.

The talented cast of “All The Queen’s Men” includes:

  • EVA MARCILLE as “MADAM (Marilyn Deville)” a savvy, powerful, uncompromising businesswoman who owns a high-class male strip club that she runs fairly but with a firm hand; she's unafraid to do whatever it is she has to do to keep her business going.
  • SKYH ALVESTER BLACK as “AMP “ADDICTION ANTHONY”, a dancer with a hidden past who has found difficulty getting hired after being released from prison, so he goes to work as a bouncer/doorman in Madam’s club, Eden.
  • CANDACE MAXWELL as “DJ DIME” the resident DJ at Club Eden. She is ambitious and looks to Madam as a mentor.
  • RACQUEL PALMER as “BLUE” Madam's chief of security. Blue is frequently seen at Madam's side when things get a little dicey.
  • MICHAEL ‘BOLO’ BOLWAIRE as “DOC” one of the male strippers at Club Eden. Doc gets along well with his fellow dancers and a little too well with one of Eden’s patrons.
  • KEITH ’FATAL ATTRACTION’ SWIFT as “BABYFACE”, is the oldest dancer of the group, though he doesn’t look it. He’s questioning the number of days he has left at the club and his many client entanglements cause him plenty of drama.
  • DION ROME as “EL FUEGO”, one of the dancers at Madam's Club Eden who is a bit flirtatious with Madam. He loves who he loves and is quite the techy.
  • JEREMY ‘MASTERPIECE’ WILLIAMS as “MIDNIGHT” a confident and tough male stripper who sparks a different vibe in Madam than the other strippers. She enjoys him though it's hard to say how personal their relationship is.
  • CHRISTIAN KEYES as “THE CONCIERGE” is a calmly intense hitman, and member of the Damascus family, hired to blackmail Madam.

“All The Queen’s Men” is executive produced by Michelle Sneed and Christian Keyes. Elon D. Johnson serves as co-executive producer for Tyler Perry Studios. Kim Fields Morgan directed the first four episodes of the series and also serves as consulting producer.

