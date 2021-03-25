BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios Turn Up the Heat With New Sexy Drama “All The Queen’s Men” Set Inside the Thrilling World of Male Exotic Dancing in Atlanta

Today, the preeminent streamer of Black content, BET+, and Tyler Perry Studios reveal the cast of its new scripted series, “All The Queen’s Men,” and give a first-look preview. This Summer, BET+ will open the doors to Club Eden, the fictional home to the hottest and most sensual male exotic dancers in the country! Based on the popular book Ladies Night, created by Christian Keyes, whom also serves as a writer for the series, the one-hour drama centers around the life of “Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille,” played by Eva Marcille. Madam is a fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful. But Madam, a self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that more money and more power means more problems. Will Madam retain reign as she navigates this dangerous and sexy society? Will the sensuous world of exotic dancing cost Madam her queendom and potentially her life? Find out when all 10 episodes of “All The Queen’s Men” drop this Summer exclusively on BET+.

