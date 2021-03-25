 

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER INC. (PLUG) and May 7 Deadline

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 16:03  |  40   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Plug Power Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) and certain of its officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Plug securities between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joseph Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Plug provides comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions focused on systems used to power electric motors in the electric mobility and stationary power markets.

The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; and (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.

Throughout the Class Period, Plug touted its internal controls over financial reporting and its record billings for the year. Then, on March 2, 2021, before the market opened, Plug filed a Notification of Late Filing with the Securities Exchange Commission stating it could not timely file its annual report for the period ending December 31, 2020, because it was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of the right to use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” The Company stated “[i]t [was] possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.68, or 7%, to close at $48.78 per share on March 2, 2021. The share price continued to decline by $9.48, or 19.4%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $39.30 per share on March 5, 2021.

Then, on March 16, 2021, Plug announced that it will have to restate its financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 as well as quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020. As a result of the restatement, Plug would not file its Form 10K as planned.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Plug securities between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joseph Pettigrew (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 7, 2021.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

Plug Power Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten

Diskussion: Analyse: Plug Power Aktie: Heftiger Einbruch - und jetzt?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER INC. (PLUG) and May 7 Deadline Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Plug Power Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) and certain of its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
08:11 Uhr
Bedeutende Entwicklung: Wasserstofftankstellen für die USA in greifbarer Nähe!
24.03.21
Analyse: Warum Wasserstoff-Aktien plötzlich out sind
24.03.21
Der 2.500.000.000.000-US-Dollar-Markt: Das sind die 2 am meisten gehypten Wasserstoffunternehmen
24.03.21
LYNX: Plug Power: Bärenalarm! Doch nur ein Dead-Cat-Bounce?
23.03.21
Smartbroker: Ihre Top 5-Aktien: Das waren die meistgehandelten Aktien der Vorwoche
23.03.21
Sanjay Shrestha of Plug Power Named to the 2021 Food Logistics Champions:  Rock Stars of the Supply Chain
21.03.21
Zwischen Helikoptergeld und Blase – Wie kommt man durch diese Phase?
20.03.21
Technologie: Wasserstoff ist der Energieträger der Zukunft!
19.03.21
Vantage Towers mit gutem Start, Teamviewer schmiert ab, Gamestop und Plug Power in der Bodenbildung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:52 Uhr
20.770
Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten
24.03.21
379
Analyse: Plug Power Aktie: Heftiger Einbruch - und jetzt?
21.03.21
24
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia
16.03.21
13
Plug Power Aktie – Neuer Deal und Blow-Out?
31.01.21
8
Casino oder Riesenchance : Börsengeflüster: Goldman-Sachs-Alarmsignale bei 15 Aktien – “Plug Power u