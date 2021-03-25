 

Park Street Nordicom A/S – Annual Report 2020

Copenhagen, 25 March 2021

In 2020 Park Street Nordicom obtained a Profit after tax of DKK 145.3 million against DKK 115.1 million in 2019. Improvement is mainly driven by the revaluation on investment properties and sale of assets. EBVAT (earnings before value adjustments and tax) achieved in 2020 is DKK 69.8 million (2019: DKK 83.2 million).

The Group Equity at 31st December 2020 is DKK 1,071.9 million compared to DKK 931.1 million as at 31 December 2019; the increase is caused by the profit of the period.

The Board of Directors of Park Street Nordicom A/S today discussed and approved the Annual Report 2020, which contained the following:

The period in outline

  • Yearly result was a profit of DKK 145.3 million (2019: DKK 115.1 million).
  • For 2020 Park Street Nordicom achieved EBVAT (earnings before value adjustments and tax) of DKK 69.8 million (2019: DKK 83.2 million). Net Operating Income results are in line with management expectations for the period. The revenues were negatively impacted due to Covid-19 related slowdowns and shutdowns for hotels, an increase of intentional vacancy to initiate residential projects and a delays in concluding new leases for some of the vacancies. This effect has been partly compensated by a reduction of overhead costs (DKK 8.3 million), and a reduction of financial expenses (DKK 3.3 million).
  • During the period, Park Street Nordicom acquired the following assets:
    • Four residential units in Copenhagen
  • During the period, Park Street Nordicom sold:
    • Office building in Copenhagen
    • Residential unit in Ballerup, Greater Copenhagen area
    • Gas station in Søborg, Greater Copenhagen area
    • Retail building in Slagelse, Zealand
  • A total adjustment of DKK 86.5 million in the value of investment properties was included in the balance sheet statement (2019: DKK 69.3 million). A new evaluation has been made for 2020 adjusting the yield and the estimated profit and loss for the entire portfolio of Park Street Nordicom A/S and subsidiaries.
  • The sale of the non-core properties generated a profit of DKK 38.5 million.
  • The Group's equity was positive at DKK 1,071.9 million at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: DKK 931.1 million).
  • Park Street Nordicom's net cash flow in 2020 was DKK -38.5 million (2019: DKK 7.3 million). Positive cash flow from operating activities has been DKK 62.0 million (2019: DKK 92.9 million), while cash flow from investing activities has been positive by DKK 137.9 million (2019: DKK 125.5 million) mainly due to the disposal of assets. On the other hand, cash flow from financing activities is negative by DKK -238.3 million (2019: DKK 39.9 million) mainly driven by the repayment the only short term loan (DKK 105 million) existing in the portfolio and repayment of debt from disposal of assets (DKK 77.5 million).

 

