Park Street Nordicom A/S – Annual Report 2020

Copenhagen, 25 March 2021

In 2020 Park Street Nordicom obtained a Profit after tax of DKK 145.3 million against DKK 115.1 million in 2019. Improvement is mainly driven by the revaluation on investment properties and sale of assets. EBVAT (earnings before value adjustments and tax) achieved in 2020 is DKK 69.8 million (2019: DKK 83.2 million).

The Group Equity at 31st December 2020 is DKK 1,071.9 million compared to DKK 931.1 million as at 31 December 2019; the increase is caused by the profit of the period.