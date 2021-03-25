 

DGAP-News TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of public self-tender offer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 16:17  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of public self-tender offer

25.03.2021 / 16:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of public self-tender offer

- Expiration of the acceptance period on March 20, 2021

- Public self-tender offer has been accepted for 1,946,583 TLG shares corresponding to 1.73% of the share capital of TLG

- Full consideration of all tenders

- Final offer volume set at 1,946,583 TLG shares

- Final purchase price amounts to EUR 26.00 per TLG share

Berlin, March 25, 2021 -TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") hereby announces the result of the public self-tender offer announced on February 19, 2021 ("Self-Tender Offer"). Until expiry of the acceptance period on March 20, 2021 at 24:00 (midnight) (CET), 1,946,583 TLG shares (1.73% of the share capital of TLG pursuant to the total voting rights notification of January 29, 2021) have been tendered into the Self-Tender Offer.

As specified in the offer document dated February 19, 2021 ("Offer Document"), the Self-Tender Offer related to a purchase of up to 5,858,098 TLG shares (up to 5.22% of the share capital of TLG pursuant to the total voting rights notification of January 29, 2021) ("Maximum Offer Volume") against payment of a cash consideration amounting to at least EUR 24.25 and no more than EUR 26.00 per TLG share.

The total number of TLG shares tendered into the Self-Tender Offer falls below the Minimum Offer Volume of 2,243,930 TLG shares (2% of the share capital of TLG pursuant to the total voting rights notification of January 29, 2021) pursuant to Section 2.1 of the Offer Document as well as below the Maximum Offer Volume, thus all tenders will be fully considered. Pursuant to Section 2.2 of the Offer Document, the Final Purchase Price corresponds to the lowest price at which TLG can acquire the Final Offer Volume pursuant to Section 2.1 of the Offer Document. The final purchase price determined by TLG on this basis after expiry of the acceptance period amounts to EUR 26.00 per TLG share.

Seite 1 von 4
TLG Immobilien Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of public self-tender offer DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of public self-tender offer 25.03.2021 / 16:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
DGAP-News: TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions erzielt 2020 Umsatzwachstum um 26 % auf EUR 61,8 Mio. und deutliche Verbesserung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Hörmann Vehicle Engineering GmbH: Europas erste Wasserstoff-Bahn
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 wirksamer gegen SARS-CoV-2-Mutante B.1.1.7
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power teilt das Update ihres Beteiligungsunternehmen, PowerTap, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG veröffentlicht Ergebnis des öffentlichen Rückkaufangebots (deutsch)
16:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG veröffentlicht Ergebnis des öffentlichen Rückkaufangebots
26.02.21
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:38 Uhr
584
TLG Immobilien