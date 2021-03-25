NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of public self-tender offer 25.03.2021 / 16:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of public self-tender offer

- Expiration of the acceptance period on March 20, 2021

- Public self-tender offer has been accepted for 1,946,583 TLG shares corresponding to 1.73% of the share capital of TLG

- Full consideration of all tenders

- Final offer volume set at 1,946,583 TLG shares

- Final purchase price amounts to EUR 26.00 per TLG share

Berlin, March 25, 2021 -TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") hereby announces the result of the public self-tender offer announced on February 19, 2021 ("Self-Tender Offer"). Until expiry of the acceptance period on March 20, 2021 at 24:00 (midnight) (CET), 1,946,583 TLG shares (1.73% of the share capital of TLG pursuant to the total voting rights notification of January 29, 2021) have been tendered into the Self-Tender Offer.

As specified in the offer document dated February 19, 2021 ("Offer Document"), the Self-Tender Offer related to a purchase of up to 5,858,098 TLG shares (up to 5.22% of the share capital of TLG pursuant to the total voting rights notification of January 29, 2021) ("Maximum Offer Volume") against payment of a cash consideration amounting to at least EUR 24.25 and no more than EUR 26.00 per TLG share.

The total number of TLG shares tendered into the Self-Tender Offer falls below the Minimum Offer Volume of 2,243,930 TLG shares (2% of the share capital of TLG pursuant to the total voting rights notification of January 29, 2021) pursuant to Section 2.1 of the Offer Document as well as below the Maximum Offer Volume, thus all tenders will be fully considered. Pursuant to Section 2.2 of the Offer Document, the Final Purchase Price corresponds to the lowest price at which TLG can acquire the Final Offer Volume pursuant to Section 2.1 of the Offer Document. The final purchase price determined by TLG on this basis after expiry of the acceptance period amounts to EUR 26.00 per TLG share.