 

Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture with Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC to Build Modern Behavioral Health Facility to Serve Fort Wayne Area Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 16:30  |  36   |   |   

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it has formed a joint venture with Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC, one of Indiana’s premier, integrated healthcare delivery systems. Lutheran Health Network of Indiana selected Acadia Healthcare, the nation’s largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company, as its partner for a new behavioral health hospital to address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in Fort Wayne and the surrounding counties.

“Acadia is extremely pleased to be partnering with a premier integrated healthcare delivery system like Lutheran Health Network to provide these critically needed services in Fort Wayne and throughout northeastern Indiana,” said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “The new hospital will bring life-saving services to individuals and families throughout the region. This partnership is a strong example of one of our growth pathways to continue to expand our leading treatment network through strategic joint ventures with leading health organizations across the country.”

Slated to open in Spring 2022, the new hospital will be able to accommodate 120 beds to meet demand for inpatient services in the area. Comprehensive inpatient treatment will be provided for adults, seniors and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The facility will offer the full continuum of inpatient and outpatient care.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About Lutheran Health Network

The foundation of Lutheran Health Network is built on an experienced team of more than 6,600 employees working together with more than 800 physicians and advanced practice providers. The network’s more than 100 access points in northeastern Indiana include acute care hospitals, specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics, and outpatient centers. For more information, visit lutheranhealth.net.

Acadia Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture with Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC to Build Modern Behavioral Health Facility to Serve Fort Wayne Area Communities Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it has formed a joint venture with Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC, one of Indiana’s premier, integrated healthcare delivery systems. Lutheran Health Network of Indiana …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Acadia Healthcare Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
25.02.21
Acadia Healthcare to Participate in Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference