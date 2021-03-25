Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture with Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC to Build Modern Behavioral Health Facility to Serve Fort Wayne Area Communities

“Acadia is extremely pleased to be partnering with a premier integrated healthcare delivery system like Lutheran Health Network to provide these critically needed services in Fort Wayne and throughout northeastern Indiana,” said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “The new hospital will bring life-saving services to individuals and families throughout the region. This partnership is a strong example of one of our growth pathways to continue to expand our leading treatment network through strategic joint ventures with leading health organizations across the country.”

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it has formed a joint venture with Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC, one of Indiana’s premier, integrated healthcare delivery systems. Lutheran Health Network of Indiana selected Acadia Healthcare, the nation’s largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company, as its partner for a new behavioral health hospital to address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in Fort Wayne and the surrounding counties.

Slated to open in Spring 2022, the new hospital will be able to accommodate 120 beds to meet demand for inpatient services in the area. Comprehensive inpatient treatment will be provided for adults, seniors and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The facility will offer the full continuum of inpatient and outpatient care.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About Lutheran Health Network

The foundation of Lutheran Health Network is built on an experienced team of more than 6,600 employees working together with more than 800 physicians and advanced practice providers. The network’s more than 100 access points in northeastern Indiana include acute care hospitals, specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics, and outpatient centers. For more information, visit lutheranhealth.net.

