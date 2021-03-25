 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Root, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 16:24  |  73   |   |   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio against Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) (“Root”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired: (a) Root securities between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) Root Class A common stock issued in connection with Root’s initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020 (the “IPO”).

Shareholder Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Root securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 18, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/root-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&u ....

Root provides insurance products and services in the United States. Root has historically focused on auto insurance and operates a direct-to-consumer model that serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through Root’s website. Leading up to and following the IPO, Root described itself as an innovator in the personal insurance space with a new data- and technology-driven business model that was ready to disrupt traditional insurance markets and capture disproportionate market share, in part because of Root’s telematics-driven approach to insurance—i.e., the collection and transmission of vehicle-use data through devices.

On October 5, 2020, Root filed a registration statement on a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective on October 27, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”). On October 28, 2020, Root conducted the IPO, selling 26.8 million shares of its Class A common stock to the public at $27.00 per share for total approximate proceeds of $724.43 million. On October 29, 2020, Root filed a prospectus on a Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, together with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”). Throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented Root’s cash flow needs and auto-insurance business prospects.

Seite 1 von 3


Root Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Root, Inc. The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio against Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) (“Root”) on behalf of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Root, Inc. (ROOT) Investors
23.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Root, Inc. (ROOT) Investors
23.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Root, Inc. (ROOT) Investors
23.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Root, Inc. (ROOT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
23.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Root, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23.03.21
ROOT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Root, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
23.03.21
ROOT SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Root, Inc. - ROOT
22.03.21
ROOT BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Root, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ROOT
17.03.21
ROOT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Root, Inc. on Behalf of Root Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
16.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Root, Inc. (ROOT) on Behalf of Investors