Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Root, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio against Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) (“Root”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired: (a) Root securities between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) Root Class A common stock issued in connection with Root’s initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020 (the “IPO”).

Shareholder Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Root securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 18, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Root provides insurance products and services in the United States. Root has historically focused on auto insurance and operates a direct-to-consumer model that serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through Root’s website. Leading up to and following the IPO, Root described itself as an innovator in the personal insurance space with a new data- and technology-driven business model that was ready to disrupt traditional insurance markets and capture disproportionate market share, in part because of Root’s telematics-driven approach to insurance—i.e., the collection and transmission of vehicle-use data through devices.

On October 5, 2020, Root filed a registration statement on a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective on October 27, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”). On October 28, 2020, Root conducted the IPO, selling 26.8 million shares of its Class A common stock to the public at $27.00 per share for total approximate proceeds of $724.43 million. On October 29, 2020, Root filed a prospectus on a Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, together with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”). Throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented Root’s cash flow needs and auto-insurance business prospects.