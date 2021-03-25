 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2021 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Bertermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription of 2,264,866 new shares to be issued against the contribution of receivables from a participation program (Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.03.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65147  25.03.2021 



DGAP-DD AUTO1 Group SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25.03.2021 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

