Eastern Bank Announces Promotion of Martha A. Dean to Executive Vice President of Operations

“Martha is a true leader in every sense of the word, from her extensive experience in operations and risk management in multiple settings to her success in developing her teams, and we congratulate her on her well-deserved promotion,” said Bob Rivers, CEO and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank. “She contributes significantly to our commitment to deliver a seamless customer experience and collaborative work environment, before and during the pandemic, and we are grateful for her leadership and many contributions.”

Eastern Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Martha A. Dean to Executive Vice President of Operations. Ms. Dean’s versatile background spans operations, risk management, compliance and technology, among other areas. She will continue to report to Donald M. Westermann, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

A native of Lowell, Massachusetts, Ms. Dean has worked in operations at various Massachusetts banking institutions for more than 35 years. Her broad experience includes managing deposit operations, electronic services, loan operations, loan processing, compliance, internal audit, technology, information security and operational risk. She joined Eastern in 2014 as Senior Vice President of Operational Risk Management and in 2018, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations. Her prior experience includes: Chief Operations and Risk Officer at Centreville Savings Bank; Chief Operating Officer at Grafton Suburban Credit Union; Chief Operations Officer and CIO at Wainwright Bank; and Chief Operations Officer at Commonwealth National Bank, a de novo bank where she had the experience of building a brand new bank, brand and strategy to meet the financial needs of a community. She is a Board Member of Operation ABLE, a nonprofit organization that provides training programs and employment services to job seekers from economically, racially and occupationally diverse backgrounds.

“I have always enjoyed affecting change while cultivating a learning environment, and it has been an honor to carry this forward with Eastern’s amazing team of colleagues,” added Martha A. Dean, Executive Vice President of Operations of Eastern Bank.

About Eastern Bank

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 110 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of December 31, 2020, Eastern Bank had approximately $16.0 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern Bank takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 1,900 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005702/en/