LiveVox Announces Platform Update to Leverage Data Insights and Collaboration to Deliver Enhanced Customer and Agent Experience

LiveVox, Inc. (“LiveVox”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, has announced the release of the latest version of its industry-leading contact center platform – version 15 – designed to meet the customer engagement needs of businesses competing in today’s experience-driven economy.

“The sheer number of customer data applications available to organizations today provides both great benefits and great challenges,” said LiveVox co-founder and CEO Louis Summe. “On one hand, organizations have significant, actionable data available to create a better customer journey and improve agent experience. This influx of channels, however, can create disparate silos and create more work for agents – causing increased frustration for a field that already experiences high turnover rates. Our latest release, combined with our approach to data management and integration, helps alleviate these pain points for our customers. We’re focused on improving agent experience, thereby improving customer experience, providing meaningful access to holistic data and insights and enhanced omnichannel capabilities.”

LiveVox’s unified data capabilities, included with the enhancements of version 15, provide improved experiences for both the customer and agent.

According to a Forrester Study from March 2021, the lack of a unified customer profile, caused by integration issues, restricts agents from accessing and synthesizing all relevant customer information and interaction history – with 59 percent of decision makers citing that varied channels and different systems within the customer journey are the core limitation. This in turn creates inefficient agent workflows, evidenced by agents needing to have multiple applications open during a typical interaction with a customer – with 79 percent of agents needing to have 4-10 different applications open at one time. 1

LiveVox’s approach, which includes bringing the contact center together with a built-in CRM, helps alleviate this challenge by providing an improved customer experience, an improved agent experience, easier configuration, better integration with existing systems, and reduced total cost of ownership.

Version 15 of the LiveVox platform builds upon three core capabilities – agent experience, access to data & insights, and omnichannel messaging - that when combined create an all-encompassing, unified offering that is unmatched in the industry. Highlights of v15 include: