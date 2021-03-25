 

Orion Corporation Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 MARCH 2021 at 5.55 p.m. EET             
         

Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Timo Maasilta as Vice Chairman.

The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:


Personnel and Remuneration Committee:
Mikael Silvennoinen, Chairman
Veli-Matti Mattila
Hilpi Rautelin
 
Audit Committee:
Ari Lehtoranta, Chairman
Kari Jussi Aho
Pia Kalsta
Eija Ronkainen
 
R&D Committee:
Hilpi Rautelin, Chairman
Kari Jussi Aho
Pia Kalsta
Ari Lehtoranta
Timo Maasilta
Veli-Matti Mattila
Eija Ronkainen
Mikael Silvennoinen
 
 
The name of the Remuneration Committee has been changed to the Personnel and Remuneration Committee.

The Company also has a Nomination Committee, the election of which was announced in a Stock Exchange Release on 21 October 2020.

All members of the Board of Directors have been assessed to be independent of the company and its significant shareholders.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO 		   Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                                                                                                                                   
Contact person:
Olli Huotari, Senior Vice President, Corporate Functions
Phone +358 50 966 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


