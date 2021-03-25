Annual General Meeting of Sydbank

Sydbank’s AGM held on 25 March 2021 which was held entirely electronically adopted the Directors’ Report, the Annual Report and the recommendation for the allocation of profit. Sydbank distributes DKK 4 per share as dividend to the shareholders and donates DKK 10m to the sponsorship fund Sydbank Fonden. The proposal submitted by Kritiske Aktionærer that no dividend be distributed this year was rejected.

5 new members were elected and 12 members were re-elected to the Shareholders’ Committee, which now counts 66 members.

The remuneration policy was adopted. The remuneration report did not carry a majority at the indicative vote.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the new auditor.

The proposal of the Board of Directors to renew the authorisation to allow the Board of Directors to acquire own shares at a total value of up to 10% of the Bank’s share capital was approved.

The authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital was extended for 5 years. As a consequence, expiry and amount are changed in Article 3 of the Articles of Association from 1 March 2021 to 1 March 2026 and from DKK 72,240,199 to DKK 59,676,320 respectively.

