Section 267c of the Austrian Commercial Code (UGB) requires that large

undertakings and public interest entities that are active in the extractive

industry or logging of primary forests prepare the following consolidated report

on payments to governments. This section implements Chapter 10 of EU Accounting

Directive (2013/34/EU). The "Basis of preparation" paragraph provides

information to the reader about the contents of the report. This also includes

information on the type of payment for which disclosure is required and how OMV

has implemented the regulations in the preparation of the report.



Basis of preparation



Reporting entities



Under the requirements of the regulation, OMV Aktiengesellschaft is required to

prepare a consolidated report covering payments made to governments for each

financial year in relation to extractive activities by itself and any subsidiary

undertakings included in the consolidated Group financial statements.



Activities within the scope of the report



Payments made by the OMV Group (hereafter OMV) to governments that arose from

exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals,

oils and natural gas deposits or other materials within extractive activities

are presented in this report.



Government



A "government" is defined as any national, regional or local authority of a

country and includes a department agency or entity undertaking that is

controlled by the government authority and includes national oil companies.



In cases where a state-owned entity engages in activities outside of its

designated home jurisdiction, then it is not deemed to be a reportable

governmental body for these purposes and thus payments made to such an entity in

these circumstances are not reportable.



Project definition



The regulation also requires payments to be reported on a "project" basis as

well as on a government and governmental body basis. A project is defined as the

operational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease,

concession or similar legal agreement and form the basis for payment liabilities

to the government. Where these agreements as per the aforementioned definition

are substantially interconnected, these agreements are treated for the purpose

of these regulations as a single project.



"Substantially interconnected" is defined as a set of operationally and

geographically integrated contracts, licenses, leases or concessions or related

agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government,

giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single

contract, joint venture agreement, production sharing agreement or other

overarching legal agreement.



There may be instances - for example, corporate income taxes, where it is not

possible to attribute the payment to a single project and therefore these

payments are shown at the country level.



Cash and payments in kind



In accordance with the regulation, payments have to be reported on a cash basis.

This means that they are reported in the period in which they are paid and not

in the period in which they are accounted for on an accruals basis.



Refunds are also reported in the period in which they are received and will

either be offset against payments made in the period or be shown as negative

amounts in the report.



Payments in kind made to a government are converted to an equivalent cash value

based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment

type. This can be at cost or market value and an explanation is provided in the

report to help explain the valuation method. Where applicable, the related

volumes are also included in the report.





Payment reporting methodology



The regulations require that payments are to be reported where they are made to

governments by OMV. It is required that the report reflect the substance of each

transaction and activity. Based on these requirements, OMV has considered its

reporting obligation as:





* Where OMV makes a payment directly to the government, these payments will be

reported in full, irrespective of whether this is made in the sole capacity of

OMV or in OMV's capacity as the operator of a joint operation.

* In cases where OMV is a member of a joint operation for which the operator is

a state-owned entity (i.e. a government), payments made to that state-owned

entity will be disclosed where it is possible to identify the reportable

payment from other cost recovery items.

* For host government production entitlements, the terms of the agreement have

to be considered; for the purpose of reporting in this report, OMV will

disclose host government entitlements in their entirety where it is the

operator.







Materiality



Payments made as a single payment or a series of related payments that are below

EUR 100,000 within a financial year are excluded from this report.



Reporting currency



Payments made in currencies other than euros are translated for the purposes of

this report at the average rate of the reporting period.





Payment types disclosed



Production entitlements



Under production sharing agreements (PSAs), the host government is entitled to a

share of the oil and gas produced and these entitlements are often paid in kind.

The report will show both the value and volume of the government's production

entitlement for the relevant period in barrels of oil equivalent (boe).



The government share of any production entitlement will also include any

entitlements arising from an interest held by a state-owned entity as an

investor in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction. Production entitlements

arising from activities or interests outside of a state-owned entity's sovereign

jurisdiction are excluded.



Taxes



Taxes levied on income, production or profits of companies are reported. Refunds

will be netted against payments and shown accordingly. Consumption taxes,

personal income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes and environmental taxes are

not reported under the regulations. Although there is a tax group in place, the

reported corporate income taxes for Austria relate entirely to the extractive

activities in Austria of OMV's subsidiaries, with no amounts being reported

relating to OMV's non- extractive activities in Austria.



Royalties



Royalties relating to the extraction of oil, gas and minerals paid to a

government are to be disclosed. Where royalties are paid in kind, the value and

volume are reported.



Dividends



In accordance with the regulations, dividends are reported when paid to a

government in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. Dividends that are

paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder are not reported, as long as the

dividends are paid on the same terms as that of other shareholders.



For the year that ended December 31, 2020, OMV had no such reportable dividend

payments to a government.



Bonuses



Bonuses include signature, discovery and production bonuses in each case to the

extent paid in relation to the relevant activities.



Fees



These include license fees, rental fees, entry fees and all other payments that

are paid in consideration for access to the area where extractive activities are

performed.



The report excludes fees paid to a government that are not specifically related

to extractive activities or access to extractive resources. In addition payments

paid in return for services provided by a government are also excluded.



Infrastructure improvements



The report includes payments made by OMV for infrastructural improvements, such

as the building of a road or bridge that serves the community, irrespective of

whether OMV pays the amounts to non-government entities. These are reported in

the period during which the infrastructure is made available for use by the

local community.





Payments overview



The overview table below shows the relevant payments to governments that were

made by OMV in the year that ended December 31, 2020.Of the seven payment types

that are required by the Austrian regulations to be reported upon, OMV did not

pay any dividends, bonuses or infrastructure improvements that met the defined

accounting directive definition and therefore these categories are not shown.



_____________________________________________________________________________

|Payments_overview____________________________________________________________|

|in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|

| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total |

|___________|Entitlements|_____________|_____________|_____________|__________|

|Country____|____________|_____________|_____________|_____________|__________|

|Austria____|_____-______|___(3,227)___|___42,539____|______-______|__39,312__|

|Kazakhstan_|_____-______|___11,138____|______-______|_____835_____|__11,973__|

|Malaysia___|__147,548___|___24,479____|___47,569____|___12,341____|_231,937__|

|Norway_____|_____-______|___62,563____|______-______|____3,076____|__65,639__|

|New_Zealand|_____-______|___18,279____|___60,551____|____7,528____|__86,358__|

|Romania____|_____-______|___141,327___|___120,777___|___26,552____|_288,657__|

|Tunisia____|_____-______|____3,487____|____2,544____|______-______|__6,031___|

|United Arab| - | 22,195 | 72,525 | 836 | 95,556 |

|Emirates___|____________|_____________|_____________|_____________|__________|

|Yemen______|___35,945___|______-______|____3,421____|_____263_____|__39,628__|

|Total______|__183,493___|___280,241___|___349,926___|___51,431____|_865,091__|







No payments have been reported for Libya for the year 2020 as OMV was not the

operator.



On November 30, 2017, OMV acquired a stake of 24.99% in OJSC Severneftegazprom

(SNGP). As SNGP is an associated company and therefore accounted for using the

equity method in OMV Group Consolidated Financial Statements it does not meet

the definition of a reporting entity in the context of the Austrian Commercial

Code.



On January 31, 2019, OMV and Sapura Energy Berhad closed the agreement to form a

strategic partnership. The new entity, SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn. Bhd., and its

subsidiaries are fully consolidated in OMV's Group financial statements.





Payments by country



___________________________________________________________________________

|Austria____________________________________________________________________|

|in_EUR_1,000_______________________________________________________________|

| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total |

|_____________|Entitlements|_____________|_____________|_________|__________|

|Governments__|____________|_____________|_____________|_________|__________|

|Federal | | | | | |

|Ministry of | | | | | |

|Agriculture, | - | - | 42,539 | - | 42,539 |

|Regions and | | | | | |

|Tourism______|____________|_____________|_____________|_________|__________|

|Federal | | | | | |

|Ministry of | - | (3,227) | - | - | (3,227) |

|Finance______|____________|_____________|_____________|_________|__________|

|Total________|_____-______|___(3,227)___|___42,539____|____-____|__39,312__|

|_____________|____________|_____________|_____________|_________|__________|

|Projects_____|____________|_____________|_____________|_________|__________|

|Lower_Austria|_____-______|___(3,227)___|___42,539____|____-____|__39,312__|

|Total________|_____-______|___(3,227)___|___42,539____|____-____|__39,312__|





______________________________________________________________________________

|Kazakhstan____________________________________________________________________|

|in_EUR_1,000__________________________________________________________________|

| |Production |Taxes |Royalties|Fees |Total |

|_____________|Entitlements|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________|

|Governments__|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________|

|State Revenue| - | 11,138 | - | 226 | 11,364 |

|Committee____|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________|

|Training | | | | | |

|centers | - | - | - | 76(1) | 76 |

|universities_|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________|

|Licenced | | | | | |

|Research and | - | - | - | 533(2) | 533 |

|Development | | | | | |

|Organisations|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________|

|Total________|_____-______|___11,138____|____-____|_____835_____|___11,973____|

|_____________|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________|

|Projects_____|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________|

|Tasbulat, | | | | | |

|Turkmenoi, | - | 4,100 | - | 570 | 4,670 |

|Aktas________|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________|

|Komsomolskoe_|_____-______|____7,038____|____-____|_____265_____|____7,303____|

|Total________|_____-______|___11,138____|____-____|_____835_____|___11,973____|







(1) Financing of various expenses with regard to university training centers as

agreed within the concession agreement

(2) Various expenses with regards to research and development works





_____________________________________________________________________________

|Malaysia_____________________________________________________________________|

|in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|

| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total |

|_____________|Entitlements|_____________|___________|_____________|__________|

|Governments__|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________|

|Petroliam | | | | | |

|Nasional | 59,870(1) | - | 47,569(3) | 10,164 | 117,603 |

|Berhad_______|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________|

|Ketua | | | | | |

|Pengarah | - | 24,479 | - | 185 | 24,663 |

|Hasil Dalem | | | | | |

|Negeri_______|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________|

|Petronas | | | | | |

|Carigali SDN | 87,679(2) | - | - | 1,992 | 89,671 |

|BHD__________|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________|

|Total________|__147,548___|___24,479____|__47,569___|___12,341____|_231,937__|

|_____________|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________|

|Projects_____|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________|

|Block PM323/ | 66,232(4) | 6,630 | 12,390(6) | 4,786 | 90,037 |

|PM329________|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________|

|Block | - | 3,915 | - | 3,381 | 7,295 |

|AAKBNLP/PM318|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________|

|Block SK408/ | 81,317(5) | 13,935 | 35,179(7) | 4,174 | 134,605 |

|SK310________|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________|

|Total________|__147,548___|___24,479____|__47,569___|___12,341____|_231,937__|





(1) Includes payments in kind for 2,137,244 bbl of crude oil valued using the

average monthly price per boe

(2) Includes payments in kind for 4,761,603 bbl of crude oil valued using the

average monthly price per boe

(3) Includes payments in kind for 2,748,949 bbl of crude oil valued using the

average monthly price per boe

(4) Includes payments in kind for 1,667,523 bbl of crude oil valued using the

average monthly price per boe

(5) Includes payments in kind for 5,231,324 bbl of crude oil valued using the

average monthly price per boe

(6) Includes payments in kind for 313,634 bbl of crude oil valued using the

average monthly price per boe

(7) Includes payments in kind for 2,435,315 bbl of crude oil valued using the

average monthly price per boe





_____________________________________________________________________________

|Norway_______________________________________________________________________|

|in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|

| |Production |Taxes |Royalties|Fees |Total |

|_________________|Entitlements|_________|_________|____________|_____________|

|Governments______|____________|_________|_________|____________|_____________|

|Oljedirektoratet_|_____-______|____-____|____-____|___3,031____|____3,031____|

|Skatteetaten_____|_____-______|_62,563__|____-____|_____34_____|___62,598____|

|Miljodirektoratet|_____-______|____-____|____-____|_____10_____|_____10______|

|Total____________|_____-______|_62,563__|____-____|___3,076____|___65,639____|

|_________________|____________|_________|_________|____________|_____________|

|Projects_________|____________|_________|_________|____________|_____________|

|Gulfaks__________|_____-______|___95____|____-____|_____-______|_____95______|

|Gudrun___________|_____-______|___95____|____-____|_____-______|_____95______|

|Aasta_Hansteen___|_____-______|___11____|____-____|_____-______|_____11______|

|Norway | | | | | |

|Exploration | - | - | - | 3,069 | 3,069 |

|Projects_________|____________|_________|_________|____________|_____________|

|Payments not | | | | | |

|attributable to | - | 62,362 | - | 6 | 62,368 |

|projects_________|____________|_________|_________|____________|_____________|

|Total____________|_____-______|_62,563__|____-____|___3,076____|___65,639____|





_____________________________________________________________________________

|New_Zealand__________________________________________________________________|

|in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|

| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total |

|_____________|Entitlements|_________|_____________|____________|_____________|

|Governments__|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________|

|Inland | - | 18,279 | - | - | 18,279 |

|Revenue______|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________|

|Maritime | | | | | |

|Safety | - | - | - | 46 | 46 |

|Authority____|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________|

|Ministry of | | | | | |

|Business and | - | - | 60,551 | 7,166 | 67,718 |

|Innovation___|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________|

|Environmental| | | | | |

|Protection | - | - | - | 316 | 316 |

|Authority____|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________|

|Total________|_____-______|_18,279__|___60,551____|___7,528____|___86,358____|

|_____________|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________|

|Projects_____|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________|

|Maari________|_____-______|____-____|___13,303____|_____39_____|___13,342____|

|Maui_________|_____-______|____-____|____2,780____|____298_____|____3,078____|

|Pohokura_____|_____-______|____-____|___44,468____|_____15_____|___44,483____|

|New Zealand | | | | | |

|exploration | - | - | - | 347 | 347 |

|projects_____|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________|

|Payments not | | | | | |

|attributable | - | 18,279 | - | 6,829 | 25,107 |

|to_projects__|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________|

|Total________|_____-______|_18,279__|___60,551____|___7,528____|___86,358____|







_____________________________________________________________________________

|Romania______________________________________________________________________|

|in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|

| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total |

|____________|Entitlements|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|Governments_|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|State_budget|_____-______|_141,327_|___120,777___|______-______|___262,105___|

|Local | - | - | - | 4,532 | 4,532 |

|counsils____|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|National | | | | | |

|Agency for | | | | | |

|Mineral | - | - | - | 2,409 | 2,409 |

|Resources | | | | | |

|(ANRM)______|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|National | | | | | |

|Company of | - | - | - | 15,345 | 15,345 |

|Forests_____|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|CONPET_SA___|_____-______|____-____|______-______|_____98______|_____98______|

|National | | | | | |

|Authority | | | | | |

|for | - | - | - | 3,596 | 3,596 |

|Electricity | | | | | |

|Regulation | | | | | |

|(ANRE)______|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|Offshore | | | | | |

|Operations | | | | | |

|Regulatory | - | - | - | 573 | 573 |

|Authority | | | | | |

|(ACROPO)____|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|Total_______|_____-______|_141,327_|___120,777___|___26,552____|___288,657___|

|____________|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|Projects____|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|Onshore | | | | | |

|production | - | - | 91,846 | 22,242 | 114,088 |

|zones_______|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|Onshore | | | | | |

|Joint | - | - | 1,051 | - | 1,051 |

|Operations__|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|Offshore | - | 12,617 | 27,880 | 714 | 41,211 |

|Black_Sea___|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|Payments not| | | | | |

|attributable| - | 128,710 | - | 3,596 | 132,306 |

|to_projects_|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|Total_______|_____-______|_141,327_|___120,777___|___26,552____|___288,657___|







_____________________________________________________________________________

|Tunisia______________________________________________________________________|

|in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|

| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total |

|_____________|Entitlements|____________|______________|_________|____________|

|Governments__|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________|

|Receveur des | - | 3,365 | - | - | 3,365 |

|Finances_____|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________|

|Receveur des | - | 122 | - | - | 122 |

|Douanes______|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________|

|Entreprise | | | | | |

|Tunisienne | - | - | 2,544(1) | - | 2,544 |

|d'Activites | | | | | |

|Petrolieres__|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________|

|Total________|_____-______|___3,487____|____2,544_____|____-____|___6,031____|

|_____________|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________|

|Projects_____|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________|

|South_Tunisia|_____-______|___3,487____|___2,544(1)___|____-____|___6,031____|

|Total________|_____-______|___3,487____|____2,544_____|____-____|___6,031____|





(1) Includes payments in kind for 75,057 bbl of crude oil valued using the

average monthly price per boe



______________________________________________________________________________

|United_Arab_Emirates__________________________________________________________|

|in_EUR_1,000__________________________________________________________________|

| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total |

|____________|Entitlements|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________|

|Governments_|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________|

|Abu Dhabi | | | | | |

|National Oil| - | - | - | 836 | 836 |

|Company | | | | | |

|(ADNOC)_____|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________|

|Emirate of | | | | | |

|Abu Dhabi - | - | 22,195 | 72,525 | - | 94,720 |

|Finance | | | | | |

|Department__|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________|

|Total_______|_____-______|___22,195____|___72,525____|___836____|___95,556____|

|____________|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________|

|Projects____|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________|

|Umm Lulu und| - | 22,195 | 72,525 | 836 | 95,556 |

|SARB________|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________|

|Total_______|_____-______|___22,195____|___72,525____|___836____|___95,556____|







___________________________________________________________________________

|Yemen______________________________________________________________________|

|in_EUR_1,000_______________________________________________________________|

| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total |

|______________|Entitlements|_________|___________|___________|_____________|

|Governments___|____________|_________|___________|___________|_____________|

|Ministry of | 35,945(1) | - | 3,421(2) | 263 | 39,628 |

|Oil_&_Minerals|____________|_________|___________|___________|_____________|

|Total_________|___35,945___|____-____|___3,421___|____263____|___39,628____|

|Projects______|____________|_________|___________|___________|_____________|

|Block_S2______|_35,945(1)__|____-____|_3,421(2)__|____263____|___39,628____|

|Total_________|___35,945___|____-____|___3,421___|____263____|___39,628____|





(1) Includes payments in kind for 1,003,699 boe valued at prices set by the

Yemen Crude Oil Marketing Directorate

(2) Includes payments in kind for 95,515 boe valued at prices set by the Yemen

Crude Oil Marketing Directorate





Vienna, March 10, 2021

The Executive Board



Rainer Seele m.p.

Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer



Johann Pleininger m.p.Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Upstream

Operations Officer



Reinhard Florey m.p.

Chief Financial Officer



Thomas Gangl m.p.

Chief Downstream Operations Officer



Elena Skvortsova m.p.

Chief Commercial Officer









Further inquiry note:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft



Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com



Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com





Section 267c of the Austrian Commercial Code (UGB) requires that large undertakings and public interest entities that are active in the extractive industry or logging of primary forests prepare the following consolidated report on payments to governments. This section implements Chapter 10 of EU Accounting Directive (2013/34/EU). The "Basis of preparation" paragraph provides information to the reader about the contents of the report. This also includesinformation on the type of payment for which disclosure is required and how OMVhas implemented the regulations in the preparation of the report.Basis of preparationReporting entitiesUnder the requirements of the regulation, OMV Aktiengesellschaft is required toprepare a consolidated report covering payments made to governments for eachfinancial year in relation to extractive activities by itself and any subsidiaryundertakings included in the consolidated Group financial statements.Activities within the scope of the reportPayments made by the OMV Group (hereafter OMV) to governments that arose fromexploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals,oils and natural gas deposits or other materials within extractive activitiesare presented in this report.GovernmentA "government" is defined as any national, regional or local authority of acountry and includes a department agency or entity undertaking that iscontrolled by the government authority and includes national oil companies.In cases where a state-owned entity engages in activities outside of itsdesignated home jurisdiction, then it is not deemed to be a reportablegovernmental body for these purposes and thus payments made to such an entity inthese circumstances are not reportable.Project definitionThe regulation also requires payments to be reported on a "project" basis aswell as on a government and governmental body basis. A project is defined as theoperational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease,concession or similar legal agreement and form the basis for payment liabilitiesto the government. Where these agreements as per the aforementioned definitionare substantially interconnected, these agreements are treated for the purposeof these regulations as a single project."Substantially interconnected" is defined as a set of operationally andgeographically integrated contracts, licenses, leases or concessions or relatedagreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government,giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a singlecontract, joint venture agreement, production sharing agreement or otheroverarching legal agreement.There may be instances - for example, corporate income taxes, where it is notpossible to attribute the payment to a single project and therefore thesepayments are shown at the country level.Cash and payments in kindIn accordance with the regulation, payments have to be reported on a cash basis.This means that they are reported in the period in which they are paid and notin the period in which they are accounted for on an accruals basis.Refunds are also reported in the period in which they are received and willeither be offset against payments made in the period or be shown as negativeamounts in the report.Payments in kind made to a government are converted to an equivalent cash valuebased on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each paymenttype. This can be at cost or market value and an explanation is provided in thereport to help explain the valuation method. Where applicable, the relatedvolumes are also included in the report.Payment reporting methodologyThe regulations require that payments are to be reported where they are made togovernments by OMV. It is required that the report reflect the substance of eachtransaction and activity. Based on these requirements, OMV has considered itsreporting obligation as:* Where OMV makes a payment directly to the government, these payments will bereported in full, irrespective of whether this is made in the sole capacity ofOMV or in OMV's capacity as the operator of a joint operation.* In cases where OMV is a member of a joint operation for which the operator isa state-owned entity (i.e. a government), payments made to that state-ownedentity will be disclosed where it is possible to identify the reportablepayment from other cost recovery items.* For host government production entitlements, the terms of the agreement haveto be considered; for the purpose of reporting in this report, OMV willdisclose host government entitlements in their entirety where it is theoperator.MaterialityPayments made as a single payment or a series of related payments that are belowEUR 100,000 within a financial year are excluded from this report.Reporting currencyPayments made in currencies other than euros are translated for the purposes ofthis report at the average rate of the reporting period.Payment types disclosedProduction entitlementsUnder production sharing agreements (PSAs), the host government is entitled to ashare of the oil and gas produced and these entitlements are often paid in kind.The report will show both the value and volume of the government's productionentitlement for the relevant period in barrels of oil equivalent (boe).The government share of any production entitlement will also include anyentitlements arising from an interest held by a state-owned entity as aninvestor in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction. Production entitlementsarising from activities or interests outside of a state-owned entity's sovereignjurisdiction are excluded.TaxesTaxes levied on income, production or profits of companies are reported. Refundswill be netted against payments and shown accordingly. Consumption taxes,personal income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes and environmental taxes arenot reported under the regulations. Although there is a tax group in place, thereported corporate income taxes for Austria relate entirely to the extractiveactivities in Austria of OMV's subsidiaries, with no amounts being reportedrelating to OMV's non- extractive activities in Austria.RoyaltiesRoyalties relating to the extraction of oil, gas and minerals paid to agovernment are to be disclosed. Where royalties are paid in kind, the value andvolume are reported.DividendsIn accordance with the regulations, dividends are reported when paid to agovernment in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. Dividends that arepaid to a government as an ordinary shareholder are not reported, as long as thedividends are paid on the same terms as that of other shareholders.For the year that ended December 31, 2020, OMV had no such reportable dividendpayments to a government.BonusesBonuses include signature, discovery and production bonuses in each case to theextent paid in relation to the relevant activities.FeesThese include license fees, rental fees, entry fees and all other payments thatare paid in consideration for access to the area where extractive activities areperformed.The report excludes fees paid to a government that are not specifically relatedto extractive activities or access to extractive resources. In addition paymentspaid in return for services provided by a government are also excluded.Infrastructure improvementsThe report includes payments made by OMV for infrastructural improvements, suchas the building of a road or bridge that serves the community, irrespective ofwhether OMV pays the amounts to non-government entities. These are reported inthe period during which the infrastructure is made available for use by thelocal community.Payments overviewThe overview table below shows the relevant payments to governments that weremade by OMV in the year that ended December 31, 2020.Of the seven payment typesthat are required by the Austrian regulations to be reported upon, OMV did notpay any dividends, bonuses or infrastructure improvements that met the definedaccounting directive definition and therefore these categories are not shown._____________________________________________________________________________|Payments_overview____________________________________________________________||in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total ||___________|Entitlements|_____________|_____________|_____________|__________||Country____|____________|_____________|_____________|_____________|__________||Austria____|_____-______|___(3,227)___|___42,539____|______-______|__39,312__||Kazakhstan_|_____-______|___11,138____|______-______|_____835_____|__11,973__||Malaysia___|__147,548___|___24,479____|___47,569____|___12,341____|_231,937__||Norway_____|_____-______|___62,563____|______-______|____3,076____|__65,639__||New_Zealand|_____-______|___18,279____|___60,551____|____7,528____|__86,358__||Romania____|_____-______|___141,327___|___120,777___|___26,552____|_288,657__||Tunisia____|_____-______|____3,487____|____2,544____|______-______|__6,031___||United Arab| - | 22,195 | 72,525 | 836 | 95,556 ||Emirates___|____________|_____________|_____________|_____________|__________||Yemen______|___35,945___|______-______|____3,421____|_____263_____|__39,628__||Total______|__183,493___|___280,241___|___349,926___|___51,431____|_865,091__|No payments have been reported for Libya for the year 2020 as OMV was not theoperator.On November 30, 2017, OMV acquired a stake of 24.99% in OJSC Severneftegazprom(SNGP). As SNGP is an associated company and therefore accounted for using theequity method in OMV Group Consolidated Financial Statements it does not meetthe definition of a reporting entity in the context of the Austrian CommercialCode.On January 31, 2019, OMV and Sapura Energy Berhad closed the agreement to form astrategic partnership. The new entity, SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn. Bhd., and itssubsidiaries are fully consolidated in OMV's Group financial statements.Payments by country___________________________________________________________________________|Austria____________________________________________________________________||in_EUR_1,000_______________________________________________________________|| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total ||_____________|Entitlements|_____________|_____________|_________|__________||Governments__|____________|_____________|_____________|_________|__________||Federal | | | | | ||Ministry of | | | | | ||Agriculture, | - | - | 42,539 | - | 42,539 ||Regions and | | | | | ||Tourism______|____________|_____________|_____________|_________|__________||Federal | | | | | ||Ministry of | - | (3,227) | - | - | (3,227) ||Finance______|____________|_____________|_____________|_________|__________||Total________|_____-______|___(3,227)___|___42,539____|____-____|__39,312__||_____________|____________|_____________|_____________|_________|__________||Projects_____|____________|_____________|_____________|_________|__________||Lower_Austria|_____-______|___(3,227)___|___42,539____|____-____|__39,312__||Total________|_____-______|___(3,227)___|___42,539____|____-____|__39,312__|______________________________________________________________________________|Kazakhstan____________________________________________________________________||in_EUR_1,000__________________________________________________________________|| |Production |Taxes |Royalties|Fees |Total ||_____________|Entitlements|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________||Governments__|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________||State Revenue| - | 11,138 | - | 226 | 11,364 ||Committee____|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________||Training | | | | | ||centers | - | - | - | 76(1) | 76 ||universities_|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________||Licenced | | | | | ||Research and | - | - | - | 533(2) | 533 ||Development | | | | | ||Organisations|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________||Total________|_____-______|___11,138____|____-____|_____835_____|___11,973____||_____________|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________||Projects_____|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________||Tasbulat, | | | | | ||Turkmenoi, | - | 4,100 | - | 570 | 4,670 ||Aktas________|____________|_____________|_________|_____________|_____________||Komsomolskoe_|_____-______|____7,038____|____-____|_____265_____|____7,303____||Total________|_____-______|___11,138____|____-____|_____835_____|___11,973____|(1) Financing of various expenses with regard to university training centers asagreed within the concession agreement(2) Various expenses with regards to research and development works_____________________________________________________________________________|Malaysia_____________________________________________________________________||in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total ||_____________|Entitlements|_____________|___________|_____________|__________||Governments__|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________||Petroliam | | | | | ||Nasional | 59,870(1) | - | 47,569(3) | 10,164 | 117,603 ||Berhad_______|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________||Ketua | | | | | ||Pengarah | - | 24,479 | - | 185 | 24,663 ||Hasil Dalem | | | | | ||Negeri_______|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________||Petronas | | | | | ||Carigali SDN | 87,679(2) | - | - | 1,992 | 89,671 ||BHD__________|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________||Total________|__147,548___|___24,479____|__47,569___|___12,341____|_231,937__||_____________|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________||Projects_____|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________||Block PM323/ | 66,232(4) | 6,630 | 12,390(6) | 4,786 | 90,037 ||PM329________|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________||Block | - | 3,915 | - | 3,381 | 7,295 ||AAKBNLP/PM318|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________||Block SK408/ | 81,317(5) | 13,935 | 35,179(7) | 4,174 | 134,605 ||SK310________|____________|_____________|___________|_____________|__________||Total________|__147,548___|___24,479____|__47,569___|___12,341____|_231,937__|(1) Includes payments in kind for 2,137,244 bbl of crude oil valued using theaverage monthly price per boe(2) Includes payments in kind for 4,761,603 bbl of crude oil valued using theaverage monthly price per boe(3) Includes payments in kind for 2,748,949 bbl of crude oil valued using theaverage monthly price per boe(4) Includes payments in kind for 1,667,523 bbl of crude oil valued using theaverage monthly price per boe(5) Includes payments in kind for 5,231,324 bbl of crude oil valued using theaverage monthly price per boe(6) Includes payments in kind for 313,634 bbl of crude oil valued using theaverage monthly price per boe(7) Includes payments in kind for 2,435,315 bbl of crude oil valued using theaverage monthly price per boe_____________________________________________________________________________|Norway_______________________________________________________________________||in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|| |Production |Taxes |Royalties|Fees |Total ||_________________|Entitlements|_________|_________|____________|_____________||Governments______|____________|_________|_________|____________|_____________||Oljedirektoratet_|_____-______|____-____|____-____|___3,031____|____3,031____||Skatteetaten_____|_____-______|_62,563__|____-____|_____34_____|___62,598____||Miljodirektoratet|_____-______|____-____|____-____|_____10_____|_____10______||Total____________|_____-______|_62,563__|____-____|___3,076____|___65,639____||_________________|____________|_________|_________|____________|_____________||Projects_________|____________|_________|_________|____________|_____________||Gulfaks__________|_____-______|___95____|____-____|_____-______|_____95______||Gudrun___________|_____-______|___95____|____-____|_____-______|_____95______||Aasta_Hansteen___|_____-______|___11____|____-____|_____-______|_____11______||Norway | | | | | ||Exploration | - | - | - | 3,069 | 3,069 ||Projects_________|____________|_________|_________|____________|_____________||Payments not | | | | | ||attributable to | - | 62,362 | - | 6 | 62,368 ||projects_________|____________|_________|_________|____________|_____________||Total____________|_____-______|_62,563__|____-____|___3,076____|___65,639____|_____________________________________________________________________________|New_Zealand__________________________________________________________________||in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total ||_____________|Entitlements|_________|_____________|____________|_____________||Governments__|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________||Inland | - | 18,279 | - | - | 18,279 ||Revenue______|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________||Maritime | | | | | ||Safety | - | - | - | 46 | 46 ||Authority____|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________||Ministry of | | | | | ||Business and | - | - | 60,551 | 7,166 | 67,718 ||Innovation___|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________||Environmental| | | | | ||Protection | - | - | - | 316 | 316 ||Authority____|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________||Total________|_____-______|_18,279__|___60,551____|___7,528____|___86,358____||_____________|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________||Projects_____|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________||Maari________|_____-______|____-____|___13,303____|_____39_____|___13,342____||Maui_________|_____-______|____-____|____2,780____|____298_____|____3,078____||Pohokura_____|_____-______|____-____|___44,468____|_____15_____|___44,483____||New Zealand | | | | | ||exploration | - | - | - | 347 | 347 ||projects_____|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________||Payments not | | | | | ||attributable | - | 18,279 | - | 6,829 | 25,107 ||to_projects__|____________|_________|_____________|____________|_____________||Total________|_____-______|_18,279__|___60,551____|___7,528____|___86,358____|_____________________________________________________________________________|Romania______________________________________________________________________||in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total ||____________|Entitlements|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||Governments_|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||State_budget|_____-______|_141,327_|___120,777___|______-______|___262,105___||Local | - | - | - | 4,532 | 4,532 ||counsils____|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||National | | | | | ||Agency for | | | | | ||Mineral | - | - | - | 2,409 | 2,409 ||Resources | | | | | ||(ANRM)______|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||National | | | | | ||Company of | - | - | - | 15,345 | 15,345 ||Forests_____|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||CONPET_SA___|_____-______|____-____|______-______|_____98______|_____98______||National | | | | | ||Authority | | | | | ||for | - | - | - | 3,596 | 3,596 ||Electricity | | | | | ||Regulation | | | | | ||(ANRE)______|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||Offshore | | | | | ||Operations | | | | | ||Regulatory | - | - | - | 573 | 573 ||Authority | | | | | ||(ACROPO)____|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||Total_______|_____-______|_141,327_|___120,777___|___26,552____|___288,657___||____________|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||Projects____|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||Onshore | | | | | ||production | - | - | 91,846 | 22,242 | 114,088 ||zones_______|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||Onshore | | | | | ||Joint | - | - | 1,051 | - | 1,051 ||Operations__|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||Offshore | - | 12,617 | 27,880 | 714 | 41,211 ||Black_Sea___|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||Payments not| | | | | ||attributable| - | 128,710 | - | 3,596 | 132,306 ||to_projects_|____________|_________|_____________|_____________|_____________||Total_______|_____-______|_141,327_|___120,777___|___26,552____|___288,657___|_____________________________________________________________________________|Tunisia______________________________________________________________________||in_EUR_1,000_________________________________________________________________|| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total ||_____________|Entitlements|____________|______________|_________|____________||Governments__|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________||Receveur des | - | 3,365 | - | - | 3,365 ||Finances_____|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________||Receveur des | - | 122 | - | - | 122 ||Douanes______|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________||Entreprise | | | | | ||Tunisienne | - | - | 2,544(1) | - | 2,544 ||d'Activites | | | | | ||Petrolieres__|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________||Total________|_____-______|___3,487____|____2,544_____|____-____|___6,031____||_____________|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________||Projects_____|____________|____________|______________|_________|____________||South_Tunisia|_____-______|___3,487____|___2,544(1)___|____-____|___6,031____||Total________|_____-______|___3,487____|____2,544_____|____-____|___6,031____|(1) Includes payments in kind for 75,057 bbl of crude oil valued using theaverage monthly price per boe______________________________________________________________________________|United_Arab_Emirates__________________________________________________________||in_EUR_1,000__________________________________________________________________|| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total ||____________|Entitlements|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________||Governments_|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________||Abu Dhabi | | | | | ||National Oil| - | - | - | 836 | 836 ||Company | | | | | ||(ADNOC)_____|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________||Emirate of | | | | | ||Abu Dhabi - | - | 22,195 | 72,525 | - | 94,720 ||Finance | | | | | ||Department__|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________||Total_______|_____-______|___22,195____|___72,525____|___836____|___95,556____||____________|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________||Projects____|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________||Umm Lulu und| - | 22,195 | 72,525 | 836 | 95,556 ||SARB________|____________|_____________|_____________|__________|_____________||Total_______|_____-______|___22,195____|___72,525____|___836____|___95,556____|___________________________________________________________________________|Yemen______________________________________________________________________||in_EUR_1,000_______________________________________________________________|| |Production |Taxes |Royalties |Fees |Total ||______________|Entitlements|_________|___________|___________|_____________||Governments___|____________|_________|___________|___________|_____________||Ministry of | 35,945(1) | - | 3,421(2) | 263 | 39,628 ||Oil_&_Minerals|____________|_________|___________|___________|_____________||Total_________|___35,945___|____-____|___3,421___|____263____|___39,628____||Projects______|____________|_________|___________|___________|_____________||Block_S2______|_35,945(1)__|____-____|_3,421(2)__|____263____|___39,628____||Total_________|___35,945___|____-____|___3,421___|____263____|___39,628____|(1) Includes payments in kind for 1,003,699 boe valued at prices set by theYemen Crude Oil Marketing Directorate(2) Includes payments in kind for 95,515 boe valued at prices set by the YemenCrude Oil Marketing DirectorateVienna, March 10, 2021The Executive BoardRainer Seele m.p.Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive OfficerJohann Pleininger m.p.Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief UpstreamOperations OfficerReinhard Florey m.p.Chief Financial OfficerThomas Gangl m.p.Chief Downstream Operations OfficerElena Skvortsova m.p.Chief Commercial OfficerFurther inquiry note:OMV AktiengesellschaftAndreas Rinofner, Public RelationsTel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.comFlorian Greger, Investor RelationsTel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: OMV AktiengesellschaftTrabrennstraße 6-8A-1020 Wienphone: +43 1 40440/21600FAX: +43 1 40440/621600mail: investor.relations@omv.comWWW: http://www.omv.comISIN: AT0000743059indexes: ATX stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25311/4873853OTS: OMV AktiengesellschaftISIN: AT0000743059 Diesen Artikel teilen Diskussion: OMV - 