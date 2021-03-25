Paris, March 25, 2021

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of its 2020 Universal Registration Document (URD), in accordance with applicable regulations.

The French version of this document was filed with the “Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF) on March 25, 2021 under the reference D.21-0192. The English translation of this document may be consulted on the Company’s website www.lvmh.com under Publications in the Investors section. It is equally available on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org.