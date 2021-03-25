 

Iceland Seafood International hf completes auction of bills

Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 6-month bills in the new series ICESEA 21 0930. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 2.540 million and offers were accepted for ISK 1.500 million at a simple rate of 3.47%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.



18.03.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Results of Annual General Meeting 18.3.2021
18.03.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual Report 2020
17.03.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual General Meeting 18th March 2021 - Board Proposals
16.03.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Information related to Annual General Meeting
09.03.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual General Meeting 18 March 2021- Final Proposals and Agenda
03.03.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Date of transaction 3.3.2021
25.02.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual General Meeting 18 March 2021 - Correction
25.02.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual General Meeting 18 March 2021
24.02.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Encouraging results in Q4 2020, despite negative impact from lockdown restrictions in key markets. Group Normalised PBT of €2.1m in the quarter