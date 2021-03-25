Iceland Seafood International hf Iceland Seafood International hf completes auction of bills
Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 6-month bills in the new series ICESEA 21 0930. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 2.540 million and offers were accepted for ISK 1.500 million at a simple rate of 3.47%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.
