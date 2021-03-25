 

Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings


 

1. Issuer Details




 

ISIN



 

GB00B01FLG62



 

Issuer Name



 

G4S PLC



 

UK or Non-UK Issuer



 

UK




 

2. Reason for Notification




 

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights




 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




 

Name



 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.



 

City of registered office (if applicable)



 



 

Country of registered office (if applicable)



 

GB




 

4. Details of the shareholder




 

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?



 

No



 

NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
Goldman Sachs International London United Kingdom




 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



 

22-Mar-2021



 

6. Date on which Issuer notified



 

24-Mar-2021



 

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


 

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.781468 0.474327 7.255795 112580510
Position of previous notification (if applicable)     7.128377 0.091813 7.220189       112028054


 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



 

8A. Voting rights attached to shares


 

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62   105169905   6.778183
GB00BLB3G628   31980   0.002061
US37441W1080   18990   0.001224
Sub Total 8.A 105220875 6.781468%


 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))


 

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS
Securities Lending Open   6369754 0.410530
Sub Total 8.B1   6369754 0.410530%


 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))


 

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
CFD 24-Feb-2031   Cash 688365 0.044365
CFD 27-Mar-2023   Cash 146536 0.009444
CFD 30-Sep-2025   Cash 88028 0.005673
CFD 19-Mar-2024   Cash 41401 0.002668
CFD 29-Jan-2030   Cash 20399 0.001315
CFD 09-Oct-2025   Cash 2637 0.000170
CFD 14-Jul-2025   Cash 2365 0.000152
Swap 18-May-2021   Cash 150 0.000010
Sub Total 8.B2   989881 0.063797%


 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



 

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)


 

Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)       0.000000
  Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 6.756185 0.474318 7.230503
  Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 6.756185 0.474318 7.230503
  Goldman Sachs International 6.756185 0.474318 7.230503
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)       0.000000
  Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC     0.000000
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)       0.000000
  GSAM Holdings LLC     0.000000
  Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.     0.000000
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)       0.000000
  IMD Holdings LLC     0.000000
  United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.     0.000000
  United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC     0.000000


 

10. In case of proxy voting




 

Is there proxy voting?



 

No



 

Name of the proxy holder



 



 

The number and % of voting rights held



 



 

The date until which the voting rights will be held



 




 

11. Additional Information



 

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.




 

12. Date of Completion



 

24-Mar-2021



 

13. Place Of Completion



 

London


 

 


Wertpapier


