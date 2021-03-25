The Annual General Meeting approved the following:

25 March 2021 Announcement No. 4 Annual General Meeting 2021 of NKT A/S The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S was held on Thursday 25 March 2021, cf. announcement No. 3 dated 3 March 2021.

Annual Report 2020 including the annual and consolidated accounts, the statements of the Management and Board of Directors, the auditor’s report, and reviews for the year including the Board of Directors’ proposal that no dividend payment is to be paid out.

The Company’s Remuneration Report.

Discharge of obligations of Management and the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors’ proposal for remuneration to the Board of Directors, the committees and the working committee in NKT Photonics for 2021.

Jens Due Olsen, René Svendsen-Tune, Karla Marianne Lindahl, Jens Maaløe, Andreas Nauen and Jutta af Rosenborg were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as sole auditor of the Company.

The following amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company were adopted:

The authorisations to the Board of Directors to issue new shares and convertible instruments were extended and increased, and accordingly amendment of articles 3 A, 3 B and 3 C.

The possibility to conduct future general meetings by electronic means only and accordingly amendment of article 5.8.

The Board of Directors’ proposals for an authorization to acquire own shares and amendment to the Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and Executive Management of NKT A/S were adopted.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held after the Annual General Meeting, Jens Due Olsen was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors and René Svendsen-Tune was elected Deputy Chairman.

The Chairman’s report and other documents are available at investors.nkt.com/general-meetings

