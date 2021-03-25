 

Annual General Meeting 2021 of NKT A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 17:18  |  37   |   |   

Company Announcement

25 March 2021
Announcement No. 4

Annual General Meeting 2021 of NKT A/S

The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S was held on Thursday 25 March 2021, cf. announcement No. 3 dated 3 March 2021.

The Annual General Meeting approved the following:

  • Annual Report 2020 including the annual and consolidated accounts, the statements of the Management and Board of Directors, the auditor’s report, and reviews for the year including the Board of Directors’ proposal that no dividend payment is to be paid out.
  • The Company’s Remuneration Report.
  • Discharge of obligations of Management and the Board of Directors.
  • The Board of Directors’ proposal for remuneration to the Board of Directors, the committees and the working committee in NKT Photonics for 2021.

Jens Due Olsen, René Svendsen-Tune, Karla Marianne Lindahl, Jens Maaløe, Andreas Nauen and Jutta af Rosenborg were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as sole auditor of the Company.

The following amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company were adopted:

  • The authorisations to the Board of Directors to issue new shares and convertible instruments were extended and increased, and accordingly amendment of articles 3 A, 3 B and 3 C.
  • The possibility to conduct future general meetings by electronic means only and accordingly amendment of article 5.8.

The Board of Directors’ proposals for an authorization to acquire own shares and amendment to the Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and Executive Management of NKT A/S were adopted.

* * *

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held after the Annual General Meeting, Jens Due Olsen was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors and René Svendsen-Tune was elected Deputy Chairman. 

The Chairman’s report and other documents are available at investors.nkt.com/general-meetings

Contact
Investor Relations:    Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press:                       Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098

 

Attachment


NKT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annual General Meeting 2021 of NKT A/S Company Announcement 25 March 2021 Announcement No. 4 Annual General Meeting 2021 of NKT A/SThe Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S was held on Thursday 25 March 2021, cf. announcement No. 3 dated 3 March 2021. The Annual General Meeting approved …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting
24.02.21
NKT A/S Annual Report 2020: Improved financial results and record high-voltage order backlog