DGAP-Adhoc Portigon AG: General Meeting decides capital increase
Today at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Portigon AG, it was decided to increase the company's share capital by a cash contribution of approximately € 160 million. The new shares have been subscribed exclusively by the State of North Rhine-Westphalia and carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2021.
Negotiations between the State of North Rhine-Westphalia and Portigon AG to sign a structured credit facility ending December 31, 2025 in the amount of approximately € 190 million are at an advanced stage; finalization will allow Portigon AG to draw down this facility with the right to convert into equity capital subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions.
The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to increase Portigon AG's regulatory capital. The liquidity from the capital increase, in conjunction with the liquidity available from the structured credit facility, allows Portigon AG to proceed with the ongoing wind-down of the company in order to implement the decision of the European Commission dated December 20, 2011.
Contact:
Walter Ehlen
Head of Unternehmenssteuerung
Völklinger Str. 4
40519 Düsseldorf
Tel. +49 211 890 995 10
walter.ehlen@portigon-ag.de
|English
|Portigon AG
|Völklinger Str. 4
|40219 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|+49 (0) 211-826-71455
|+49 (0) 211-826-2010
|Dr.Carsten.Hellinger@portigon-ag.de
|www.portigon-ag.de
|DE0008364902, XS0100256139
|836490
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt); Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|1178552
1178552 25-March-2021 CET/CEST
