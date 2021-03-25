DGAP-DD Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 25.03.2021, 17:30 | 24 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
25.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
|Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
|21255 Tostedt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
65158 25.03.2021
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE - Energieinfrastruktur für Wasserstoff und Strom
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0