 

MedinCell mdc-CWM Clinical Phase 3 Will Start In 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021   

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) confirms that late-stage clinical trials in patients receiving intra-articular mdc-CWM at the time of Total Knee Replacement (TKR) are planned as follows:

> The first of two phase 3 studies will start in H2 2021
> An open label1 safety study to supplement the mdc-CWM long-term safety database will start in Q2 2021

Injected into the intra-articular space during Total Knee Replacement surgery and potentially active for as long as three months post-surgery, mdc-CWM is a sustained-release formulation of celecoxib for the reduction of post-operative pain & inflammation.

Total Knee Replacement is the first investigational indication.

The mdc-CWM program development is led and financed by MedinCell's partner, Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC), who closed a $23 million CAD private equity financing in February 2021 to support clinical and manufacturing activities

“Total Knee Replacement is one of the most invasive and painful surgeries” declares Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. “mdc-CWM has the potential to reduce post-surgical pain and swelling, accelerate functional improvement, and reduce opioid consumption for TKR patients. Today in the US, 15% of TKR patients become chronic opioid users for many months after surgery, and thus, a decrease in opioid consumption due to lower post-operative pain could be a very positive factor in the current opioid crisis.”

A 12-month phase 2 clinical trial of mdc-CMW ended in March 2020 with favorable results:

  • No safety concerns identified compared to controls administered standard of care analgesia
  • Improved pain outcomes for both 2-week and 3-month endpoints following mdc-CWM treatment combined with standard of care analgesia, compared to controls treated with standard of care analgesia alone
  • Improvement over standard of care analgesia for multiple other endpoints including knee function and range of motion

The next stage in development is planned to start in Q2 2021 with the initiation of an open label safety study to supplement the mdc-CWM long-term safety database.

The regulatory development in pain commonly includes two phase 3 efficacy trials to provide convincing evidence of benefit for regulatory agencies. The first phase 3 study of mdc-CWM is planned to start in the second half of 2021. AIC has the potential to initiate the second phase 3 trial prior to the completion of the first.

