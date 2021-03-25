 

Focus Home Interactive Increased Its Revenue Guidance for The FY 2020/21

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), one of Europe's leading publishers, distributors and developers of video games, announced today that it has raised its annual revenue guidance for the year 2020/21.

Following the Group's strong performance in the fourth quarter, Focus Home Interactive has raised its 2020/21 annual revenue guidance for the second time this year. The Group now expected revenues of between €165 million and €170 million, compared to the €150 million to €160 million range communicated at the time of its first half results on 21 January 2021.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French actor of the video games industry. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

