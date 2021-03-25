Focus Home Interactive Increased Its Revenue Guidance for The FY 2020/21

Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), one of Europe's leading publishers, distributors and developers of video games, announced today that it has raised its annual revenue guidance for the year 2020/21.

Following the Group's strong performance in the fourth quarter, Focus Home Interactive has raised its 2020/21 annual revenue guidance for the second time this year. The Group now expected revenues of between €165 million and €170 million, compared to the €150 million to €160 million range communicated at the time of its first half results on 21 January 2021.