 

Fomo Corp. Planned Acquisition Smartguard Awarded Substantial Contract

Chicago, IL, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that SmartGuard Energy (https://smartguard-solutions.com/), currently under a Letter of Intent for acquisition by FOMO CORP., has recently been awarded a contract by one of the largest hospitality and gaming entities in the world. The contract is expected to generate over $20 million in revenue over the next few years and is structured around energy project management and technical services and opens the door for many more opportunities with this high-profile customer. 

SmartGuard Energy is in the process of completing its final due diligence and is expected to sign a Definitive Agreement with FOMO CORP. by April 15, 2021.

Said Bill Butler, CEO of SmartGuard Energy, LLC: "We are very pleased to have been awarded this contract with such a premier company. This contract is reflective of the increase in business we are seeing as businesses are transitioning to clean, energy-efficient technologies. We are excited with the opportunity to partner with FOMO and look forward to closing our transaction in April 2021"

Vik Grover FOMO CORP. CEO, commented: “This impressive accomplishment by SmartGuard Energy opens the door for many opportunities in energy management. FOMO CORP. is excited to be able to acquire SmartGuard Energy which, along with M&A target EcoLite LED (https://ecoliteled.com/) and others, will help drive its clean energy efficiency portfolio.”

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. Additionally, although the Company has announced letters of intent to acquire certain companies, there is absolutely no assurances that any such transactions will result in a completed acquisition. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Contact:

Wayman Baker, PhD
EVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations
FOMO CORP.
(630) 286-9560
IR@fomoworldwide.com

Dwain Schenck
Schenck Strategies
(203) 223-5230
dwain@schenckstrategies.com
www.schenckstrategies.com

