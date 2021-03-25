 

Roche commences tender offer for all shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for $24.05 per share in cash

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 17:40  |  50   |   |   

Basel, 25 March 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) at a price of $24.05 per share. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the previously announced merger agreement dated as of March 12, 2021 among Roche Holdings, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd, Geronimo Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Roche Holdings, Inc., and GenMark.

The tender offer period will expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, unless the offer is extended.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Roche Holding AG Inhaber-Genussscheine!
Short
Basispreis 329,77€
Hebel 12,87
Ask 2,31
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 279,43€
Hebel 12,15
Ask 2,42
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Roche has filed a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Geronimo Acquisition Corp. is the acquirer in the tender offer. The Offer to Purchase contained within the Schedule TO sets out the terms and conditions of the tender offer.

GenMark has also filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement with the SEC on Schedule 14D-9, which includes the unanimous recommendation of the GenMark board of directors that GenMark stockholders tender their shares in the tender offer. Closing of the tender offer is conditioned upon customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and there being validly tendered and not validly withdrawn a majority of the outstanding shares of GenMark common stock. The offer is not subject to any financing condition. Following successful completion of the tender offer, any shares not acquired in the tender offer will be acquired in a second step merger at the same price of $24.05 per share. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2021.

The complete terms and conditions are set out in the Offer to Purchase, which was filed with the SEC today, March 25, 2021. GenMark stockholders may obtain copies of all of the offering documents, including the Offer to Purchase, free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or by directing a request for the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 to GenMark’s website at www.genmarkdx.com or the Offer to Purchase and the other related materials to MacKenzie Partners, Inc., the Information Agent for the offer, toll free at (800) 322-2885 (or please call (212) 929-5500 if you are located outside the U.S. or Canada) or via email at tenderoffer@mackenziepartners.com.

Seite 1 von 5
Roche Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche commences tender offer for all shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for $24.05 per share in cash Basel, 25 March 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) at a price of $24.05 per share. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
BARCLAYS belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Overweight'
24.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Neutral'
23.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Buy'
23.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Indizes dämmen Verluste ein
23.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Roche auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 310 Franken
23.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Neutral'
23.03.21
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx schwächelt den dritten Tag in Folge
23.03.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Outperform'
23.03.21
UBS belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Neutral'
23.03.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Hold'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
290
Roche - Pharma mit Dividende
23.05.20
5
Corona-Aktien: Wettlauf um Gegenmittel, Impfstoffe und Schnelltests: Wer macht das Rennen und seine
26.04.20
4
Kampf gegen Corona rentiert sich : Roche feuert bei Virusforschung aus allen Rohren