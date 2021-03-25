Roche commences tender offer for all shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for $24.05 per share in cash

Basel, 25 March 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) at a price of $24.05 per share. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the previously announced merger agreement dated as of March 12, 2021 among Roche Holdings, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd, Geronimo Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Roche Holdings, Inc., and GenMark.

Roche has filed a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Geronimo Acquisition Corp. is the acquirer in the tender offer. The Offer to Purchase contained within the Schedule TO sets out the terms and conditions of the tender offer.

GenMark has also filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement with the SEC on Schedule 14D-9, which includes the unanimous recommendation of the GenMark board of directors that GenMark stockholders tender their shares in the tender offer. Closing of the tender offer is conditioned upon customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and there being validly tendered and not validly withdrawn a majority of the outstanding shares of GenMark common stock. The offer is not subject to any financing condition. Following successful completion of the tender offer, any shares not acquired in the tender offer will be acquired in a second step merger at the same price of $24.05 per share. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2021.

The complete terms and conditions are set out in the Offer to Purchase, which was filed with the SEC today, March 25, 2021. GenMark stockholders may obtain copies of all of the offering documents, including the Offer to Purchase, free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or by directing a request for the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 to GenMark’s website at www.genmarkdx.com or the Offer to Purchase and the other related materials to MacKenzie Partners, Inc., the Information Agent for the offer, toll free at (800) 322-2885 (or please call (212) 929-5500 if you are located outside the U.S. or Canada) or via email at tenderoffer@mackenziepartners.com .