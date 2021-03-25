 

GK Software SE - Resolution on capital increase from authorized capital

The Board of Directors of GK SOFTWARE SE, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, today resolved to increase the Company's capital stock, with the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights, through partial utilization of authorized capital in an amount of up to € 180,000.00 by issuing up to 180,000 new no-par value bearer shares, corresponding to up to 8.8% of the previous registered capital stock, in exchange for cash contributions. The ICF BANK AG securities trading bank, Frankfurt am Main, will offer the new shares exclusively for acquisition by institutional investors at a price of € 105.75 as part of an accelerated private-placement bookbuild. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this communication.

The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used primarily for the planned development of GK SPOT, a new cloud-based big-data platform for trading. The Company expects this to allow it to further expand its market-leading position and to tap into new potentials for cloud-based business. In addition, a further part of the proceeds will be used for the general purposes of the Group, such as broader internationalization.

The number of shares to be issued will be determined and announced upon completion of the accelerated bookbuild.

The new shares are to be released for trading without prospectus in the regulated market/Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The new shares, like existing shares, will be entitled to dividends as of 01/01/2020.

A reallocation of shares of founding shareholder Rainer Gläß in an amount of up to 60,000 shares (1/3 of the capital increase) is planned as part of the transaction. This also takes into account the interests of investors, who want to see a further increase in the free float of the Company.

