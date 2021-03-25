DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase NFON AG resolves capital increase as part of an accelerated placement procedure 25-March-2021 / 17:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO: THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

NFON AG resolves capital increase as part of an accelerated placement procedure

Munich, March 25, 2021 - The Management Board of NFON AG ("NFON" or "the Company," ISIN: DE000A0N4N52, Frankfurt Stock Exchange) resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a capital increase against cash contributions excluding the subscription rights of the shareholders.

The Company intends to issue up to 1,505,555 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares ("new shares"), representing an increase of the Company's current share capital of up to 10%. The net proceeds of the issue are to be invested in the further growth of the Company, in particular in the further development of the product portfolio through internal development projects or technology investments, the expansion of the pan-European partner network and in marketing activities.

In the course of the capital measure, a placement of up to 1,505,555 shares of the Company with qualified investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions is planned. For the purpose of efficient execution of the capital measure, an anchor shareholder has provided Berenberg, as the bank accompanying the transaction, with a number of shares corresponding to the capital increase by way of a securities loan for the purpose of the placement, which will be repaid after the cash capital increase has been carried out.