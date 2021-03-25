 

DGAP-Adhoc NFON AG resolves capital increase as part of an accelerated placement procedure

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 17:49  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase
NFON AG resolves capital increase as part of an accelerated placement procedure

25-March-2021 / 17:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO: THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

NFON AG resolves capital increase as part of an accelerated placement procedure

Munich, March 25, 2021 - The Management Board of NFON AG ("NFON" or "the Company," ISIN: DE000A0N4N52, Frankfurt Stock Exchange) resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a capital increase against cash contributions excluding the subscription rights of the shareholders.

The Company intends to issue up to 1,505,555 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares ("new shares"), representing an increase of the Company's current share capital of up to 10%. The net proceeds of the issue are to be invested in the further growth of the Company, in particular in the further development of the product portfolio through internal development projects or technology investments, the expansion of the pan-European partner network and in marketing activities.

In the course of the capital measure, a placement of up to 1,505,555 shares of the Company with qualified investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions is planned. For the purpose of efficient execution of the capital measure, an anchor shareholder has provided Berenberg, as the bank accompanying the transaction, with a number of shares corresponding to the capital increase by way of a securities loan for the purpose of the placement, which will be repaid after the cash capital increase has been carried out.

Seite 1 von 4
NFON Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc NFON AG resolves capital increase as part of an accelerated placement procedure DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase NFON AG resolves capital increase as part of an accelerated placement procedure 25-March-2021 / 17:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
DGAP-News: TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions erzielt 2020 Umsatzwachstum um 26 % auf EUR 61,8 Mio. und deutliche Verbesserung des ...
DGAP-News: ZEAL veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020, bestätigt Dividendenpolitik und gibt Ausblick für ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power teilt das Update ihres Beteiligungsunternehmen, PowerTap, ...
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 wirksamer gegen SARS-CoV-2-Mutante B.1.1.7
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: NFON AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung im Rahmen eines beschleunigten Platzierungsverfahrens (deutsch)
17:49 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: NFON AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung im Rahmen eines beschleunigten Platzierungsverfahrens
05.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser hebt Ziel für NFon auf 30 Euro - 'Buy'
05.03.21
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt NFon auf 'Buy'
04.03.21
NFON: „Vertriebsaktivitäten in Europa intensivieren”
04.03.21
DGAP-News: NFON AG: Geschäftsentwicklung 2020 unterstreicht Zukunftspotenzial (deutsch)
04.03.21
DGAP-News: NFON AG: Geschäftsentwicklung 2020 unterstreicht Zukunftspotenzial
04.03.21
DGAP-News: NFON AG: Business development in 2020 highlights future potential

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
62
NFON - Top oder Flop?