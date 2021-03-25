 

JACQUET METALS SA Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 18:00  |  13   |   |   

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

February 28th, 2021

23 461 313

33 213 848

A total number of 33 213 848 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 462 014 voting rights attached to the 462 014 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

