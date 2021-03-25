As stated in Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code ( Code monétaire et financier ), a company is eligible if it employs fewer than 5,000 employees, and has annual revenue not exceeding €1.5 billion or total assets not exceeding €2 billion. Axway meets all these criteria.

Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), leader in software infrastructure markets, confirms that it meets all eligibility criteria for PEA-PME equity savings plans 1 as specified by the implementing decree of 4 March 2014 (Decree No. 2014-283).

Consequently, Axway shares can be included in PEA-PME securities accounts, which, for information purposes, benefit from the same tax advantages as traditional PEA equity savings plans.

As a reminder, Axway will publish its revenue for the first quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 after the close of trading.

1 The PEA-PME (equity savings plan for the financing of SMEs) is a form of securities account under French law. The objective of this tax scheme is to direct the savings of French residents towards small and medium-sized French companies.

