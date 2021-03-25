 

Axway Software PEA-PME Eligibility

Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), leader in software infrastructure markets, confirms that it meets all eligibility criteria for PEA-PME equity savings plans1 as specified by the implementing decree of 4 March 2014 (Decree No. 2014-283).

As stated in Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), a company is eligible if it employs fewer than 5,000 employees, and has annual revenue not exceeding €1.5 billion or total assets not exceeding €2 billion. Axway meets all these criteria.

Consequently, Axway shares can be included in PEA-PME securities accounts, which, for information purposes, benefit from the same tax advantages as traditional PEA equity savings plans.

As a reminder, Axway will publish its revenue for the first quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 after the close of trading.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway’s hybrid integration platform, Amplify, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. Amplify speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en

1 The PEA-PME (equity savings plan for the financing of SMEs) is a form of securities account under French law. The objective of this tax scheme is to direct the savings of French residents towards small and medium-sized French companies.

