Piedmont Announces Closing of Public Offering

Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1.75 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), with each ADS representing 100 of its ordinary shares (“Public Offering”). The aggregate gross proceeds of the Public Offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions, totaled $122.5 million.

Proceeds from the Public Offering will be used to continue development of the Company’s Piedmont Lithium Project, including definitive feasibility studies, testwork, permitting, further exploration drilling, mineral resource estimate updates and ongoing land consolidation, to fund the previously announced strategic investments in Sayona Mining Limited and Sayona Quebec Inc and other possible strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

The Public Offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A final prospectus supplement related to the Public Offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the ASX website.