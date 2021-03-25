 

Piedmont Announces Closing of Public Offering

25.03.2021   

Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1.75 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), with each ADS representing 100 of its ordinary shares (“Public Offering”). The aggregate gross proceeds of the Public Offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions, totaled $122.5 million.

J.P. Morgan, Evercore ISI and Canaccord Genuity acted as joint book-runners for the Public Offering. BTIG, LLC, B. Riley Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Roth Capital Partners, ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., Jett Capital Advisors and Tuohy Brothers acted as co-managers for the Public Offering.

Proceeds from the Public Offering will be used to continue development of the Company’s Piedmont Lithium Project, including definitive feasibility studies, testwork, permitting, further exploration drilling, mineral resource estimate updates and ongoing land consolidation, to fund the previously announced strategic investments in Sayona Mining Limited and Sayona Quebec Inc and other possible strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

The Public Offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement related to the Public Offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the ASX website. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Public Offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by e-mail at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by e-mail at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; and Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (671) 371-3900 or email at prospectus@cgf.com.

23.03.21
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
22.03.21
Piedmont Announces Proposed U.S. Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
05.03.21
Piedmont Announces Despatch of Scheme Booklet
02.03.21
Piedmont Lithium: Results of First Court Hearing
01.03.21
Piedmont Lithium Participates in Range of Virtual Industry Conferences