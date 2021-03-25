SEACOR HOLDINGS BOARD REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR $41.50 TENDER OFFER

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) reiterated its recommendation that stockholders accept the $41.50 tender offer by an affiliate of American Industrial Partners being made pursuant to the Merger Agreement dated December 7, 2020. As of the most recent expiration on March 19, 2021, the Purchaser indicated approximately 54.5% of the outstanding shares had been tendered, demonstrating support for the transaction from more than a majority of SEACOR stockholders.

The transaction is the culmination of a well-organized process, conducted with the assistance of SEACOR’s investment banker, Foros, which is described in detail in the background information publicly filed in SEACOR’s Tender Offer Statement. As part of this process, the board of directors considered numerous strategic alternatives, including remaining an independent public company. At the end of that process, the board of directors concluded that the all-cash transaction at $41.50 per share negotiated with American Industrial Partners represents the best alternative available for maximizing value for SEACOR stockholders, taking into account among other things the opportunities and risks associated with our continued operation as an independent public company and the certainty, immediate value and liquidity provided by the AIP transaction.

The tender offer currently expires at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 26, 2021. Either party may terminate the Merger Agreement following the End Date of April 5, 2021 if the Offer has not been successful in obtaining the necessary tendered shares accepted for payment, by that date. As such, stockholders are encouraged to tender their shares expeditiously in order to participate in this meaningful value creation opportunity.

The Merger Agreement requires that a minimum of 66 2/3% of the outstanding shares be tendered. The Purchaser has indicated that it is ready to close the transaction and, assuming that 66 2/3% of outstanding shares are tendered, closing and payment for the shares are expected to occur promptly after expiration.

