Anthemis Expands Leadership Team & Announces New Strategic Advisory Board to Accelerate Transformation of the Financial System

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anthemis , a venture investment firm committed to cultivating change in the financial system announced the appointment of two former Barclays executives to leadership positions with Mei Lim to Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development, and Harry Harrison as Vice Chair. Anthemis also introduced its newly established strategic advisory board whose members include Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor and former COO of Square, Pamela Thomas-Graham, former Executive Director of Credit Suisse, Baroness Helena Morrissey, Founder of the 30% Club and Bruce Aust, former Nasdaq Vice Chairman. The board will collaborate with Anthemis' leadership team on the firm's strategic growth plans for the next decade and extend their connectivity within financial services and adjacent markets.

"Our vision at Anthemis is to transform the financial system and the way the world interacts with it. To do that requires a diversity of thought, experience and leadership, which this impressive group brings to our second decade in business," said Amy Nauiokas, Anthemis founder and CEO. "From day one, we have understood the value of authentic collaboration across the financial services sector and have been intentional about building an ecosystem around Anthemis that reflects this. The addition of these new leaders and advisors to our orbit will only help to accelerate Anthemis' mission to bring about meaningful change in the financial system."

As CFO and Head of Corporate Development, Mei Lim will play an essential role in the firm's operations. With over 20 years of financial services industry experience, she brings valuable relationships and insights across M&A, corporate development and finance. Most recently, Mei served as Managing Director in Finance and Business Banking at Barclays. Prior to that, she has had experience in Corporate Development, Strategy and Principal Investments at Barclays where she led on numerous mergers, acquisitions, investments and divestitures for Barclays.