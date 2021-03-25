 

Apisero Named MuleSoft's Americas Premier and Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 18:00  |  30   |   |   

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apisero today announced it has been named Americas Premier Partner of the Year and Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year by MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform. Apisero was recognized for its excellence in growing its MuleSoft practice and driving market impact, as well as empowering customers to deliver on their business outcomes.

Apisero also earned MuleSoft's first-ever Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year award for its work in creating opportunities for underrepresented individuals to build a career with MuleSoft through the company's Venkat Rao and Vatti Sriranganayukulu Scholarship (VRVSS) program. The program was launched in 2020 after the company recognized a growing need for assistance in the broader developer community.

"Often, we see individuals in the IT sector with the ambition, passion, and desire to further their career, but without the financial means to do so. We created the VRVSS scholarship program to give deserving candidates a career-skill they can use to enhance their market value and create a better opportunity for themselves," said Kranti Ponnam, chair of the board, Apisero.

"We congratulate Apisero on their growth and contributions to both our partner ecosystem and to communities in need with the VRVSS Scholarship program," said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of Global Alliances and Channels, MuleSoft.

According to MuleSoft's State of Business and IT Innovation report, 82% of business users believe employees need quick and easy access to business data to do their jobs effectively and remain productive, yet less than one-third believe their organization is very effective in connecting and using data from multiple sources to drive business value. MuleSoft partners, like Apisero, enable organizations to develop a Center of Enablement that empowers a self-service approach to integration across teams – scaling innovation and accelerating the speed of business. Apisero is a trusted advisor, helping customers align against business outcomes and delivering MuleSoft technology, templates and best practices.                    

The MuleSoft Partner Program consists of organizations that provide consulting and services for MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform. With skills and expertise that leverage API-led connectivity, MuleSoft partners help customers across industries to unlock business capabilities and become composable enterprises, delivering innovations faster.

As a longstanding MuleSoft and Salesforce Partner, Apisero continues to demonstrate a commitment to helping customers unlock and unify data to deliver connected customer experiences faster in a digital-first world. 

"We are honored to be recognized by MuleSoft as a Premier Partner of the Year and Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year," said Vijay Rao, CEO and Founder, Apisero. "We are extremely proud of the relationship we have built with MuleSoft, and these awards highlight our leadership in helping customers break down data silos and go digital faster and reinforces our commitment to driving forward equality, diversity, and opportunity for all."

To learn more about the MuleSoft Partner Program, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com/partner/apisero

To learn more about Apisero's VRVSS program, visit: https://apisero.smapply.io/prog/venkat_rao_and_vatti_sriranganayukulu_ ...

About Apisero

Apisero is a MuleSoft Strategic and Salesforce Ridge Partner and the trusted source of platform solutions for commercial, mid-market, enterprise, and strategic customers. Our certified consultants are skilled in delivering mission-critical solutions that help our customers adapt to the evolving needs of their business while driving innovation and accelerating time-to-value.

Apisero is a registered trademarks or Apisero, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Apisero Inc)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471194/icon_mulesoft_partner_award_2021_americas_premier_partner_of_the_year.jpg  
Photo -     https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471195/icon_mulesoft_partner_award_2021_global_humanitarian_partner_of_the_year.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314484/Apisero_Logo.jpg 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apisero Named MuleSoft's Americas Premier and Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year 2021 CHANDLER, Ariz., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Apisero today announced it has been named Americas Premier Partner of the Year and Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year by MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform. Apisero …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Healum closes investment round to rollout UKRI funded AI powered patient management system for ...
2021 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo Upgraded Structure Thematic Zones
CNFree Chinese eBook Collections Debut at 2021 AAS Annual Conference
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
French hospital specialized in neuroscience chooses Sectra's digital pathology solution to improve ...
One of Eddie Van Halen's Guitars is Being Auctioned Online by Former Fiancée at ...
Firmenich Singapore Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE ...
GA-ASI Gray Eagle Surpasses 1 Million Flight Hours
Finastra integrates Enigio solution with Fusion Trade Innovation to make paperless trade finance a ...
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area