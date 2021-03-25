 

DGAP-Adhoc INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG launches capital increase against contribution in cash under exclusion of subscription rights

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 18:00  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG launches capital increase against contribution in cash under exclusion of subscription rights

25-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information according to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE OFFERING OR SALE OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE UNLAWFUL UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS.

Key words: Capital Increase

INDUS Holding AG launches capital increase against contribution in cash under exclusion of subscription rights

Bergisch Gladbach, 25 March 2021 - Today, the Management Board of INDUS Holding AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved on a capital increase against contribution in cash under exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders through partial utilization of the Authorized Capital 2019. The Management Board intends to increase the share capital of the Company of currently EUR 63,571,323.62 by up to EUR 6,357,130.02 (corresponding to almost 10% of the share capital) to up to EUR 69,928,453.64 by issuance of up to 2,445,050 no-par value owner shares. The new shares will be offered exclusively to institutional investors without a prospectus and will be entitled to profits as from 1 January 2020. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing listing of the shares of the Company at the Frankfurt stock exchange and the Dusseldorf stock exchange on or around 31 March 2021.

The number of new shares and the placement price will be determined by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process which starts immediately after this notification. The placement price will be determined by the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, upon conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding process.

Seite 1 von 4
INDUS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: INDUS - Div. Rendite über 7 % - KGV von 5 - hoch interessant !

Diskussion: INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG launches capital increase against contribution in cash under exclusion of subscription rights DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG launches capital increase against contribution in cash under exclusion of subscription rights 25-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions erzielt 2020 Umsatzwachstum um 26 % auf EUR 61,8 Mio. und deutliche Verbesserung des ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: ZEAL veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020, bestätigt Dividendenpolitik und gibt Ausblick für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 wirksamer gegen SARS-CoV-2-Mutante B.1.1.7
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power teilt das Update ihres Beteiligungsunternehmen, PowerTap, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:29 Uhr
Indus Holding besorgt sich frisches Kapital - Aktie fällt
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts
24.03.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt INDUS HOLDING AG auf 'Hold'
24.03.21
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt INDUS HOLDING AG auf 'Buy'
23.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
23.03.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt INDUS HOLDING AG auf 'Buy'
23.03.21
Indus: Übernahme, Zahlen und ein Dividenden-Vorschlag
23.03.21
ROUNDUP: Indus erwartet deutliche Verbesserungen im laufenden Jahr
23.03.21
Indus erwartet deutliche Verbesserungen für 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
1.686
INDUS - Div. Rendite über 7 % - KGV von 5 - hoch interessant !
22.03.21
8
INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe