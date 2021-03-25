LACROIX Group Annual results 2019-2020. Proven resilience in the face of the crisis. On course to making the most of recovery.
Annual results 2019-2020
Proven resilience in the face of the crisis
On course to making the most of recovery
LACROIX (LACR - FR0000066607), an international technological equipment manufacturer, presents its results for the financial year 2019/2020.
As a reminder, following the change in the closure date, the financial year ran for an exceptional period of 15 months, from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2020. As a result, it is not directly comparable to the previous 12-month financial year ended 30 September 2019. For the purpose of better comparability and for information, this press release therefore presents certain financial aggregates on a 12-month pro forma basis (from 1st January to 31 December 2020).
|in millions of euros
|
2019-2020
15 months
|
2018/2019
12 months
|Variation
|
2019/2020
12 months
pro forma
|Change
|
01/10/19 -
31/12/20
|
01/10/18 -
30/09/19
|
01/01/20 -
31/12/20
|Revenue
|566.3
|481.6
|+17.6%
|441.0
|-8.4%
|EBITDA
|34.6
|28.9
|19.7%
|26.1
|-9.6%
|as a % of revenue
|6.1%
|6.0%
|+10bp
|5.9%
|-10bp
|Current operating profit
|20.1
|20.8
|-3.0%
|14.4
|-30.6%
|as a % of revenue
|3.6%
|4.3%
|-70bp
|3.3%
|-100bp
|Operating profit
|19.1
|16.3
|+16.8%
|Financial income
|(1.7)
|(1.0)
|-62.2%
|Income taxes
|(5.7)
|(4.2)
|-35.9%
|Consolidated net income
|11.7
|11.1
|+5.4%
|Net income - Group share
|11.0
|10.6
|+3.7%
A turnaround in activity from the fourth quarter
|
