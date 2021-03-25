 

LACROIX Group Annual results 2019-2020. Proven resilience in the face of the crisis. On course to making the most of recovery.

Annual results 2019-2020
Proven resilience in the face of the crisis
On course to making the most of recovery

LACROIX (LACR - FR0000066607), an international technological equipment manufacturer, presents its results for the financial year 2019/2020.

As a reminder, following the change in the closure date, the financial year ran for an exceptional period of 15 months, from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2020. As a result, it is not directly comparable to the previous 12-month financial year ended 30 September 2019. For the purpose of better comparability and for information, this press release therefore presents certain financial aggregates on a 12-month pro forma basis (from 1st January to 31 December 2020).

in millions of euros 2019-2020
15 months 		2018/2019
12 months 		Variation 2019/2020
12 months
pro forma 		Change
01/10/19 -
31/12/20 		01/10/18 -
30/09/19 		  01/01/20 -
31/12/20 		 
Revenue 566.3 481.6 +17.6% 441.0 -8.4%
EBITDA 34.6 28.9 19.7% 26.1 -9.6%
as a % of revenue 6.1% 6.0% +10bp 5.9% -10bp
Current operating profit 20.1 20.8 -3.0% 14.4 -30.6%
as a % of revenue 3.6% 4.3% -70bp 3.3% -100bp
Operating profit 19.1 16.3 +16.8%    
Financial income (1.7) (1.0) -62.2%    
Income taxes (5.7) (4.2) -35.9%    
Consolidated net income 11.7 11.1 +5.4%    
Net income - Group share 11.0 10.6 +3.7%    

A turnaround in activity from the fourth quarter

