Quantum Genomics Reports Full Year 2020 Operating and Financial Results

Strong cash position of €27.1 million at December 2020

Licensing agreement activities acceleration in second semester 2020

PARIS and NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension and heart failure today has published its 2020 annual financial statements.

The Company’s 2020 annual financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors at its last meeting on March 24, 2021. Financial reports, including the 2020 financial statement and the statutory audit report, are available on the Company’s website: www.quantum-genomics.com

Jean-Philippe Milon, Quantum Genomics’ Chief Executive Officer, commented:

«Fiscal Year 2020 has been a special year, marked by an unprecedented global pandemic. Quantum Genomics successfully adhered to its strategic plan with continued focus on the three pillars of our development: research, financing, and pre-commercialization stage of firibastat. Thanks to a cash position which has been strengthened by several financings and strategic commercialization deals in 2020, we have started year 2021 with full poise and determination, as we approach the upcoming announcements of the results from two studies: FRESH, a phase III study in difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension, and QUORUM, phase IIb in heart failure. »

Pursuit of clinical research activities in spite of the COVID-19 crisis

In order to face this unprecedented situation, Quantum Genomics has followed all procedures recommended by the European and American Health Authorities to continue the clinical research activities with patients, employees and medical teams’ safety as top priority.

In the Company’s heart failure studies, recruits in Phase IIb QUORUM (Quantum Genomics QGC001 Or Ramipril after acUte Myocardial infarction to prevent left ventricular dysfunction) have sped up during the second semester of year 2020. First results are expected by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

In difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension, Quantum Genomics has launched its pivotal phase III and the first patients have been recruited in the FRESH study (Firibastat in treatment-RESistant Hypertension). The study is being conducted in Europe (France, Germany, Poland, Spain and Czech Republic), in Canada, the US and Latin America (LATAM) with initial results expected by the end of 2021.