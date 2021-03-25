Sequana Medical Announces New Share Capital Amount and New Number of Shares

GHENT, Belgium, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the “Company” or “Sequana Medical”), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, announces, in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, that two of the three convertible loans that were entered into with the Company have been converted for an aggregate amount of EUR 618,916.67 (representing principal and interests) into an aggregate of 97,084 new shares in accordance with the terms of the convertible loans. As a result, the share capital of the Company has increased from EUR 1,910,568.55 to EUR 1,920,626.45 and the number of issued and outstanding shares has increased from 18,438,435 to 18,535,519 ordinary shares, through the issuance of a total of 97,084 new shares.



The total current number of outstanding subscription rights amounts to 1,292,567, which entitles their holders (if exercised) to subscribe to 1,788,625 new shares with voting rights in total, namely: