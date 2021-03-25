 

Sequana Medical Announces New Share Capital Amount and New Number of Shares

GHENT, Belgium, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the “Company” or “Sequana Medical”), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, announces, in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, that two of the three convertible loans that were entered into with the Company have been converted for an aggregate amount of EUR 618,916.67 (representing principal and interests) into an aggregate of 97,084 new shares in accordance with the terms of the convertible loans. As a result, the share capital of the Company has increased from EUR 1,910,568.55 to EUR 1,920,626.45 and the number of issued and outstanding shares has increased from 18,438,435 to 18,535,519 ordinary shares, through the issuance of a total of 97,084 new shares.

The total current number of outstanding subscription rights amounts to 1,292,567, which entitles their holders (if exercised) to subscribe to 1,788,625 new shares with voting rights in total, namely:

  • 302,804 new shares can be issued upon the exercise of one subscription right that was granted in 2016 to Bootstrap Europe S.C.SP. (the ‘Bootstrap Subscription Right’);
  • 295,782 new shares can be issued upon the exercise of 102,527 share options that are still outstanding under the ‘Executive Share Options’ plan for staff members and consultants of the Company, entitling the holder thereof to acquire ca. 2.88 shares when exercising one of his or her share options (the ‘Executive Share Options’); and
  • 1,190,039 new shares can be issued upon the exercise of 1,190,039 share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the ‘2018 Share Options’ plan for directors, employees and other staff members of the Company and its subsidiaries, entitling the holder thereof to acquire one new share when exercising one of his or her share options (the ‘2018 Share Options’).

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +32 498 05 35 79
Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
Tel: +41 76 735 01 31
Email: gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com  

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device Company developing the alfapump platform for the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a frequent complication of many large diseases including advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)-related cirrhosis and heart failure, with diuretic resistance being widespread. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for the alfapump DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026. Both indications leverage Sequana Medical’s alfapump, a unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdomen into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination.

