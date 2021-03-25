Inventiva's Combined Shareholders Meeting of April 16, 2021 - Availability of the preparatory documents and methods for participating and voting

Daix (France), March 25, 2021 – Given the current health context, in accordance with the provisions of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the form of meeting and decision-making rules for shareholders meetings and governing bodies of legal entities during the COVID-19 pandemic, as prorogated by Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, Inventiva informs its shareholders and the entire financial community of the decision, taken today by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, upon delegation of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 7 of said Order, to hold the next Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders Meeting virtually, with no shareholder physically present, at 2 pm (CET) on April 16, 2021, at the Company’s registered office.

Documents for the Shareholders Meeting will be sent out by email, upon request to the Company, or can be downloaded from the "Investors" / "Shareholder Meetings" section of its website at www.inventivapharma.com .



Methods for participating

Shareholders will be able to attend the live broadcast of the Shareholders Meeting using one of the two following options:

Option #1 – Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rdr7tfxe

Option #2 – Conference call:



Numbers:

France: +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81

Belgium: +32 (0) 2 793 3847

Germany: +49 (0) 69 2222 2625

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 795 6614

Switzerland: +41 (0) 44 580 7145

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 192 8338

United States: +1 646-741-3167

Access code: 8681244

After the event, a replay of the Shareholders Meeting will also be available in the "Investors" / "Shareholder Meetings" section of the Company’s website at www.inventivapharma.com .



Methods for voting and submitting written questions

Shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights prior to the Shareholders Meeting, either by using the Internet-based Votaccess secure platform or by sending in their form-based voting instructions by mail, or by giving proxy. The proxies to third parties will be processed in accordance with Article 6 of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020.

The detailed modalities for voting are specified in the notice of the Shareholders Meeting brochure available in the "Investors" / "Shareholder Meetings" section of the Company’s website at www.inventivapharma.com and will also be included in the notice of meeting published in the French Bulletin of Legal Announcements (BALO).