 

Inventiva's Combined Shareholders Meeting of April 16, 2021 - Availability of the preparatory documents and methods for participating and voting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 18:00  |  56   |   |   

 
Daix (France), March 25, 2021 – Given the current health context, in accordance with the provisions of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the form of meeting and decision-making rules for shareholders meetings and governing bodies of legal entities during the COVID-19 pandemic, as prorogated by Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, Inventiva informs its shareholders and the entire financial community of the decision, taken today by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, upon delegation of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 7 of said Order, to hold the next Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders Meeting virtually, with no shareholder physically present, at 2 pm (CET) on April 16, 2021, at the Company’s registered office.


Availability of the preparatory documents

Documents for the Shareholders Meeting will be sent out by email, upon request to the Company, or can be downloaded from the "Investors" / "Shareholder Meetings" section of its website at www.inventivapharma.com.


Methods for participating

Shareholders will be able to attend the live broadcast of the Shareholders Meeting using one of the two following options:


Numbers:

France: +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81
Belgium: +32 (0) 2 793 3847
Germany: +49 (0) 69 2222 2625
Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 795 6614
Switzerland: +41 (0) 44 580 7145
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 192 8338
United States: +1 646-741-3167

Access code: 8681244

After the event, a replay of the Shareholders Meeting will also be available in the "Investors" / "Shareholder Meetings" section of the Company’s website at www.inventivapharma.com.


Methods for voting and submitting written questions

Shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights prior to the Shareholders Meeting, either by using the Internet-based Votaccess secure platform or by sending in their form-based voting instructions by mail, or by giving proxy. The proxies to third parties will be processed in accordance with Article 6 of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020.

The detailed modalities for voting are specified in the notice of the Shareholders Meeting brochure available in the "Investors" / "Shareholder Meetings" section of the Company’s website at www.inventivapharma.com and will also be included in the notice of meeting published in the French Bulletin of Legal Announcements (BALO).

Seite 1 von 3
Inventiva Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inventiva's Combined Shareholders Meeting of April 16, 2021 - Availability of the preparatory documents and methods for participating and voting  Daix (France), March 25, 2021 – Given the current health context, in accordance with the provisions of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the form of meeting and decision-making rules for shareholders meetings and governing bodies of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:43 Uhr
Statement of total voting rights and shares forming the company’s share capital on March 10th, 2021
15.03.21
Inventiva announces filing of its 2020 Universal Registration Document and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
04.03.21
2020 Full-Year Results: Major advances in NASH and significantly extended cash runway through successful IPO in the United States
24.02.21
Inventiva to participate at several investor conferences in March 2021
23.02.21
Inventiva’s 2020 Full-Year Financial Results Presentation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
6
Weiterer NASH-Player