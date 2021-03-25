 

GenSight Biologics Launches a Reserved Offering of c. €25 Million by Means of an Accelerated Bookbuilding Process

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 18:19  |  50   |   |   

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (the "Company"), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that it has launched a capital increase to issue new ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.025 (the "New Shares") for a total capital increase of c. €25 million, by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process through an offering to the benefit of categories of persons (the "Reserved Offering").

Key characteristics of the Reserved Offering

The New Shares will be issued through a share capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights pursuant to the 19th and 25th resolutions of the combined annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 29, 2020 and in accordance with Article L. 225-138 of the French Code de commerce, as decided today by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Reserved Offering will be open only to two categories of beneficiaries defined by the combined annual shareholders’ meeting as follows (“Eligible Investors”):

  • (i) natural or legal persons (including companies), investment companies, trusts, investment funds or other investment vehicles in whatever form, whether under French or foreign law, habitually investing in the pharmaceutical, bio-technological, ophthalmological, neurodegenerative diseases or medical technologies sectors; and/or
  • (ii) companies, institutions or entities whatever their form, whether French or foreign, exercising a significant part of their activities in these sectors.

Among Eligible Investors, the Reserved Offering is reserved, in Europe (including in France), to "qualified investors", as that term is defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, and, in the United States, on a private placement basis to a limited number of investors in reliance on an exemption from registration.

The offering price per ordinary share will be determined following an accelerated bookbuilding process commencing immediately and expected to end before opening of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris") on March 26, 2021 and will not be less than the volume weighted average of the share prices on Euronext Paris for the last five trading sessions preceding the date on which the issuance price is set, reduced by a maximum discount of 15%, if applicable. The Company will announce the results of the Reserved Offering and the final number of ordinary shares sold in the Reserved Offering as soon as feasible thereafter in a subsequent press release.

Seite 1 von 6
Gensight Biologics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GenSight Biologics Launches a Reserved Offering of c. €25 Million by Means of an Accelerated Bookbuilding Process Regulatory News: GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (the "Company"), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Alcon Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
GenSight Biologics Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and provides an Outlook on 2021