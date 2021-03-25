Aramark Celebrates Female Leadership, Presents First EMPOWER Awards

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, is recognizing the commitment and contributions of women in its workplace, with the inaugural EMPOWER Awards.

The awards were presented at the “Empowered Women: Rising Together” virtual symposium, hosted by EMPOWER, Aramark’s largest employee resource group (ERG), that works to accelerate the advancement of women leaders. Award recipients were recognized for their efforts in advocating action for women in the workplace, and included:

EMPOWER Leadership Award: May Limbach was recognized for achieving extraordinary outcomes related to empowering others through leadership development, mentoring, networking and community outreach, and for exemplifying the very best of the EMPOWER ERG.

Marketplace Service Award: Jessica Tantin was recognized for her role as a community leader, exemplifying dedication, integrity and honorable service to her local community, suppliers, colleagues and clients of Aramark.

Workforce Impact Award: Carrie Santiago was recognized for delivering sustainable impact to the Organization through programming, development of others and taking initiative to bring innovation and solutions to better support the women of Aramark.

Workplace Ally Award: Greg Lennox was recognized for working to make Aramark a more accepting, positive, diverse and inclusive space, and for going above and beyond to engage with stakeholders and groups within Aramark, to support the commitments of EMPOWER and ongoing diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Hub of the Year Award: The Denver EMPOWER Hub was recognized for delivering the EMPOWER mission to its workplace, workforce and marketplace.

“Congratulations to all of the EMPOWER Awards recipients. Their commitment to accelerating the advancement of women leaders across Aramark is incredible, and I thank them for promoting action for women in the workplace,” said John Zillmer, CEO of Aramark. “Aramark strives to create equity and increase access to opportunities for all of our employees, and our ERGs, like EMPOWER, give the next generation of leaders the tools to own their careers and inspires them to thrive in our company.”