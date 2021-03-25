 

Aramark Celebrates Female Leadership, Presents First EMPOWER Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 19:00  |  72   |   |   

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, is recognizing the commitment and contributions of women in its workplace, with the inaugural EMPOWER Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005809/en/

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Aramark recognized the commitment and contributions of women in its workplace, with the inaugural EMPOWER Awards. Award recipients were recognized for their efforts in advocating action for women in the workplace, and included (top left to right) EMPOWER Leadership Award- May Limbach and Marketplace Service Award- Jessica Tantin, and (bottom left to right) Workforce Impact Award- Carrie Santiago and Workplace Ally Award- Greg Lennox. (Photo: Business Wire)

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Aramark recognized the commitment and contributions of women in its workplace, with the inaugural EMPOWER Awards. Award recipients were recognized for their efforts in advocating action for women in the workplace, and included (top left to right) EMPOWER Leadership Award- May Limbach and Marketplace Service Award- Jessica Tantin, and (bottom left to right) Workforce Impact Award- Carrie Santiago and Workplace Ally Award- Greg Lennox. (Photo: Business Wire)

The awards were presented at the “Empowered Women: Rising Together” virtual symposium, hosted by EMPOWER, Aramark’s largest employee resource group (ERG), that works to accelerate the advancement of women leaders. Award recipients were recognized for their efforts in advocating action for women in the workplace, and included:

EMPOWER Leadership Award: May Limbach was recognized for achieving extraordinary outcomes related to empowering others through leadership development, mentoring, networking and community outreach, and for exemplifying the very best of the EMPOWER ERG.

Marketplace Service Award: Jessica Tantin was recognized for her role as a community leader, exemplifying dedication, integrity and honorable service to her local community, suppliers, colleagues and clients of Aramark.

Workforce Impact Award: Carrie Santiago was recognized for delivering sustainable impact to the Organization through programming, development of others and taking initiative to bring innovation and solutions to better support the women of Aramark.

Workplace Ally Award: Greg Lennox was recognized for working to make Aramark a more accepting, positive, diverse and inclusive space, and for going above and beyond to engage with stakeholders and groups within Aramark, to support the commitments of EMPOWER and ongoing diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Hub of the Year Award: The Denver EMPOWER Hub was recognized for delivering the EMPOWER mission to its workplace, workforce and marketplace.

“Congratulations to all of the EMPOWER Awards recipients. Their commitment to accelerating the advancement of women leaders across Aramark is incredible, and I thank them for promoting action for women in the workplace,” said John Zillmer, CEO of Aramark. “Aramark strives to create equity and increase access to opportunities for all of our employees, and our ERGs, like EMPOWER, give the next generation of leaders the tools to own their careers and inspires them to thrive in our company.”

Seite 1 von 3
Aramark Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aramark Celebrates Female Leadership, Presents First EMPOWER Awards In celebration of Women’s History Month, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, is recognizing the commitment and contributions of women in its workplace, with the inaugural EMPOWER Awards. This press …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Alcon Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
Alta Equipment Group Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $315 Million of Senior ...
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No March Cash Distribution
Elastic Announces Enhanced Access to Nearly Unlimited Data to Help Customers Gain Deeper Business ...
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Aramark Welcomes Fans Back to Sporting Events
23.03.21
Aramark Launches Process to Refinance 2024 Debt Maturity
03.03.21
Aramark to Participate in Upcoming Bank of America Investor Conference
01.03.21
Healthy for Life 20 by 20 Marks Five Year Milestone by Reporting on Healthy Menu Innovation and Announcing Expanded Nutrition Education