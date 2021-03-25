HyreCar Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021
HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT).
To participate in the call, please dial (866) 670-5260 (domestic) or (409) 217-8773 (international). The conference code is 2883798. This call is being webcast and can be accessed by on the Investor Relations section of HyreCar’s website at: https://ir.hyrecar.com/.
A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM’s that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, please visit hyrecar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005830/en/
