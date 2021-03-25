HyreCar Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT).

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 670-5260 (domestic) or (409) 217-8773 (international). The conference code is 2883798. This call is being webcast and can be accessed by on the Investor Relations section of HyreCar’s website at: https://ir.hyrecar.com/.