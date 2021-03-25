 

DGAP-Adhoc IMMOFINANZ AG: Price increase for the announced voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 19:10  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
IMMOFINANZ AG: Price increase for the announced voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG

25-March-2021 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR TO ANY COUNTRY IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Immofinanz Immobilien Anlagen AG!
Long
Basispreis 15,80€
Hebel 14,17
Ask 1,23
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 18,14€
Hebel 13,63
Ask 1,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


IMMOFINANZ AG: Price increase for the announced voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG

  • Resolution to increase the offer price to EUR 22.25 per share of S IMMO AG
  • Increased offer price corresponds to a premium of 40.3% on the 6-month VWAP of the S IMMO share of EUR 15.86 prior to the announcement of the intention to launch an offer (14 March 2021)
  • One condition of the offer is the amendment of the Articles of Association of S IMMO AG to cancel the maximum voting right
  • Publication of the offer after clearance by the Takeover Commission expected on or about 15 April 2021

IMMOFINANZ AG announced on 14 March 2021 to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG to acquire a controlling interest pursuant to section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act. The offer price per share of S IMMO AG has been announced as EUR 18.04 on a cum-dividend basis.

IMMOFINANZ announces that the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG have resolved upon an increase of the offer price to EUR 22.25 today.

The increased offer price represents a premium of 40.3% to the six-month VWAP (volume weighted average share price of S IMMO AG of the last six months) of EUR 15.86 prior to the announcement of the intention to launch an offer. The premium to the unaffected closing price of EUR 18.04 on 13 March 2021, prior to the announcement of the intention to launch an offer, is 23.3%.

Seite 1 von 5
Immofinanz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc IMMOFINANZ AG: Price increase for the announced voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous IMMOFINANZ AG: Price increase for the announced voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG 25-March-2021 / 19:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
DGAP-News: TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions erzielt 2020 Umsatzwachstum um 26 % auf EUR 61,8 Mio. und deutliche Verbesserung des ...
DGAP-News: ZEAL veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020, bestätigt Dividendenpolitik und gibt Ausblick für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 wirksamer gegen SARS-CoV-2-Mutante B.1.1.7
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power teilt das Update ihres Beteiligungsunternehmen, PowerTap, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Preiserhöhung für das angekündigte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot an die Aktionäre der S IMMO AG (deutsch)
19:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Preiserhöhung für das angekündigte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot an die Aktionäre der S IMMO AG
23.03.21
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ erwirbt Headquarter von Erste Group in Bukarester Toplage und plant Modernisierung in ein nachhaltiges myhive-Landmark-Gebäude (deutsch)
23.03.21
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ acquires head office from Erste Group in prime Bucharest location and plans renovation into a sustainable myhive landmark building
23.03.21
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ erwirbt Headquarter von Erste Group in Bukarester Toplage und plant Modernisierung in ein nachhaltiges myhive-Landmark-Gebäude
17.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz (deutsch)
17.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz
17.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section 33 of the Austrian Takeover Act
15.03.21
Immofinanz hat S Immo im Visier
14.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung der Absicht zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots an die Aktionäre der S IMMO AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
1.116
IMMOFINANZ IMMOBIL. ANLAGEN AG