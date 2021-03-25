THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR TO ANY COUNTRY IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous IMMOFINANZ AG: Price increase for the announced voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG 25-March-2021 / 19:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



IMMOFINANZ AG: Price increase for the announced voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG

Resolution to increase the offer price to EUR 22.25 per share of S IMMO AG

Increased offer price corresponds to a premium of 40.3% on the 6-month VWAP of the S IMMO share of EUR 15.86 prior to the announcement of the intention to launch an offer (14 March 2021)

One condition of the offer is the amendment of the Articles of Association of S IMMO AG to cancel the maximum voting right

Publication of the offer after clearance by the Takeover Commission expected on or about 15 April 2021

IMMOFINANZ AG announced on 14 March 2021 to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG to acquire a controlling interest pursuant to section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act. The offer price per share of S IMMO AG has been announced as EUR 18.04 on a cum-dividend basis.

IMMOFINANZ announces that the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG have resolved upon an increase of the offer price to EUR 22.25 today.

The increased offer price represents a premium of 40.3% to the six-month VWAP (volume weighted average share price of S IMMO AG of the last six months) of EUR 15.86 prior to the announcement of the intention to launch an offer. The premium to the unaffected closing price of EUR 18.04 on 13 March 2021, prior to the announcement of the intention to launch an offer, is 23.3%.